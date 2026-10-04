A ban on depictions of strangulation and incest in pornography will come into force this autumn, the Government has pledged.

New laws to criminalise the representations in pornography, which were announced earlier this year, will be enforced in the next few months, the Ministry of Justice said.

It came after cross-party pressure, including from Conservative peer Baroness Gabby Bertin, who led a review into pornography regulation, led to the Government making the changes.

She told the Press Association that depictions of young women being strangled had become “a totally normalised thing”.

Non-fatal strangulation is already an offence in its own right, but it is not illegal to show it online.

Labour MP Jess Asato (Lowestoft) had also lobbied ministers to change the Crime and Policing Bill to add the restrictions. Both cited concerns about dangers posed to women and girls.

Baroness Bertin’s report found that pornography which shows women being choked can have “devastating” real-world consequences.

Meanwhile, it highlighted “disturbing” role-play including incest and adults portraying children. Both will be banned under the new measures.

A study by the Institute for Addressing Strangulation in 2024 found more than a third of 16-34 year old adults had reported being strangled or choked at least once during consensual sex.

A survey by the same group last year found 43% of 16 to 17-year-olds, who are sexually active, said they had been subject to the behaviour.

'Long overdue'

In answer to a written question by Baroness Bertin, justice minister Lord Lemos said the law would come into force before the winter.

Baroness Bertin told PA it was a positive step, but said more action and work was needed.

She said: “It’s great that they’re confirming they’re going to commence this as a crime.

“Obviously, we’ve upgraded the criminal law to widen out what illegal porn is, which is long overdue.

“Essentially the depictions of strangulation, I mean there is absolutely no doubt that this has now gone into our kind of society, our bloodstream if you like, so many young women have been strangled so it’s just becoming a totally normalised thing.