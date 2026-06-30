Miss the Strawberry Moon? Tonight stargazers will get to see 'nice and bright' moon on the horizon
The full moon was in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but it will still look full on Tuesday evening when it starts to rise
Stargazers in the UK are set to see the “strawberry moon” as it appears low on the horizon.
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The full moon in June coincides with the harvesting season of the fruit in North America.
The full moon was in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but it will still look full on Tuesday evening when it starts to rise, Dr Ed Bloomer, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said.
Dr Bloomer said: “The full moon happened in the early hours of this morning.
“Tonight you are going to see a very close approximation of the full face of the moon.
“Around 10pm is when it’s going to be rising up from the south-east, the best times to be seeing it will depend how late you want to stay up.”
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The moon will begin to creep above the horizon at about 10.30pm, but may be visible to people in built-up areas a little later.
It will reach the highest point at about 2am, Dr Bloomer said.
The moon will be low on the horizon as it rises and will appear like a “cartoon” as it will be “nice and bright”, Dr Bloomer added.
“It’s great for naked eye observations,” he said. “It’s nice and easy to see.
“If the full face is illuminated you should be able to see the variation in shade.”
He added: “Full moons are always quite cool to see.
“Look at it, whether you’ve got binoculars or a telescope, and look at it over the next couple of nights to see the change.”