Stargazers in the UK are set to see the “strawberry moon” as it appears low on the horizon.

The full moon in June coincides with the harvesting season of the fruit in North America.

The full moon was in the early hours of Tuesday morning, but it will still look full on Tuesday evening when it starts to rise, Dr Ed Bloomer, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said.

Dr Bloomer said: “The full moon happened in the early hours of this morning.

“Tonight you are going to see a very close approximation of the full face of the moon.

“Around 10pm is when it’s going to be rising up from the south-east, the best times to be seeing it will depend how late you want to stay up.”