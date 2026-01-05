Spanish police are investigating the death of a streamer after he agreed to live broadcast his attempt to drink a bottle of whisky and snort six grams of cocaine in three hours.

Viewers had allegedly paid to watch the 37-year-old consume a dangerous amount of drink and drugs, with one supposedly saying: "Are you sleeping off a hangover?" as his heartbroken family rushed to his aid.

Sergio Jimenez's camera was still live when his body was discovered by his younger brother in the home they shared with their mother Vilanova i la Geltru, near Barcelona.

His death is Spain's first extreme online streaming fatality and is now being probed by local police, who say they may expand the investigation if anyone could be held criminally accountable for possible "incitement to risky behaviour".

Sergio's mother said her son was found "kneeling on the bed as if he was praying" in the early hours of New Years Eve.

"I got up to go to the bathroom just before 2am and saw the door to his room was ajar," she told Catalan daily El Periodico.

"I asked him what he was doing but he didn't answer. I tried to go in, but there were clothes or something on the bedroom floor and I couldn't."

Daniel, one of Teresa's two other sons, was able to get into the bedroom and confirmed Sergio was dead before calling an ambulance.

Describing the scene he found in his brother's bedroom, he said: "There was an almost empty bottle of whisky, a couple of cans of energy drinks and a pile of cocaine on a red plate.

"My brother was kneeling on the floor, his head resting on the mattress. The computer was on and I could hear voices asking him if he was sleeping off his hangover."

Teresa told police that Sergio had been taking medication for psychiatric problems and that she had begged him not to drink alcohol because of it.

But her pleas were ignored, and she claimed he told her that he wasn't going to take his tablets so he could have a drink instead.

According to Spanish media, Sergio had been broadcasting live to a private group who demanded he perform challenges in exchange for cash.

It is believed he was trying to imitate Simon Perez, who had become one of Spain's best-known so-called e-beggars.

The fallen mortgage guru, who had appeared in videos with Sergio, is known for performing offbeat and often drug-fuelled online challenges in return for cash gifts.

Reacting to his death, Perez said in his own YouTube video: "He's passed away. I've been told he took six grams of cocaine in three hours.

"He took a two-gram line. That causes an overdose.

"It could have happened to me but it's happened to Sergio."