Wes Streeting allies are seeking to recruit ousted Angela Rayner to sign up to back him in a leadership contest in return for a Cabinet position and reinstatement as Deputy Prime Minister, according to reports.

Many Labour figures have reported that the offer has been made by Streeting proponents, allowing the Health Secretary to deny personal involvement.

According to the Telegraph, Ms Rayner has discussed the offer with her own allies.

Despite the reports, a Streeting spokesperson called the story a "silly season" tale and Rayner allies insist there was "no pact" between the pair.

Wes Streeting has been long rumoured to covet the Labour leadership, and was forced last month to deny he was plotting to oust Sir Keir Starmer.

