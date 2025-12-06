Streeting allies 'asking Rayner to back him for leader in exchange for Cabinet post'
Wes Streeting allies are seeking to recruit ousted Angela Rayner to sign up to back him in a leadership contest in return for a Cabinet position and reinstatement as Deputy Prime Minister, according to reports.
Many Labour figures have reported that the offer has been made by Streeting proponents, allowing the Health Secretary to deny personal involvement.
According to the Telegraph, Ms Rayner has discussed the offer with her own allies.
Despite the reports, a Streeting spokesperson called the story a "silly season" tale and Rayner allies insist there was "no pact" between the pair.
Wes Streeting has been long rumoured to covet the Labour leadership, and was forced last month to deny he was plotting to oust Sir Keir Starmer.
Leadership speculation has continued to persist in Westminster with Labour languishing at 18 per cent after backlash to the Budget.
Any attempt for Streeting to replace Sir Keir would likely be complicated given his unpopularity among Labour members.
Ms Rayner, who is on the Left of the party, holds a vast swathe of support within the Labour faithful.
Her support could help Streeting secure the support of the membership which would have the final say in a leadership battle.
One Rayner supporter told The Telegraph: “There have been huge overtures, including very senior-level party people, basically wanting to broker a peace deal. She knows he would lose if she stood against him. He knows that too. It’s why they’re reaching out.
“His senior people in the party have said ‘this is the offer’. The offer is she can come back and have any job in the Cabinet she chooses.”
