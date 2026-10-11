Streeting backs 'courageous' Zelenskyy after Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has vowed that the UK will continue to support Ukraine against Putin.
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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has said it is the UK's responsibility to try to bring allies together after Donald Trump said Ukraine needed a new leader.
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The US president said it was “time for Ukraine to get a new president” after Volodymyr Zelenskyy objected to the US deal to obtain millions of tonnes of diesel from Russia, saying it would extend the war.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reiterated his “complete solidarity” in a call with the Ukrainian leader and plans to meet him in person in the coming days.
Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Mr Streeting offered his support to "courageous" Mr Zelenskyy, who is "leading their fight for freedom".
He said: "It's for Ukraine to choose their leaders, not for anyone else. And I've had the privilege of meeting President Zelenskyy on more than one occasion.
"I think Ukraine has been fortunate to have such a courageous leader of integrity leading their fight for freedom. Long may that continue."
Read more: 'It’s time for Ukraine to get a new president', says Trump as Zelenskyy diesel row intensifies
Read more: Donald Trump is 'not a friend of Ukraine', slams Ukrainian politician as US eases sanctions on Russia for diesel
‘Your government says Russia is the greatest threat facing the continent - can we wait for John Healey to get his ducks in a row?'— LBC (@LBC) October 11, 2026
@Lewis_Goodall presses Defence Secretary Wes Streeting on when the UK will get defence spending to 3% of GDP. pic.twitter.com/nvIvhUAWJp
Speaking on the clash between the leaders of Ukraine and the US, Mr Streeting noted that "this is not the first time we've seen a public disagreement between Washington and Kyiv".
"It's the role and responsibility of the UK government to try and bring our friends together, and that's what the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary, and I will attempt to do in the coming days and weeks," he said.
Mr Streeting said that as defence secretary he is trying to "maximise pressure" on Putin to bring an end to this war and secure Ukrainian freedom.
He reiterated his support for Ukraine, and said: "We will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because the lesson, I think, from our continent's history, in fact, the lesson of our experience with Putin, is that if you give Putin an inch, he will take a mile. We saw that with Crimea."
The UK has pledged to maintain pressure on Russia through tough sanctions after the move by President Trump, which comes after the US leader signed a sweeping Russia sanctions law just last month aimed at clamping down on the oil and gas revenues that fuel Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
Mr Trump has been under pressure to bring down fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.
The president announced that Moscow would immediately supply them more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.
Russia will deliver an additional three million tonnes “within a short period of time” after that, he said.
Diesel prices have rocketed in recent months because of the disruption to global supplies caused by the US-Israel war against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.