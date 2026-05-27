The two figures who reportedly covet Downing Street have hit back at Sir Tony's attack, telling him that he doesn't understand modern politics

Labour leadership hopefuls Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting have accused Sir Tony Blair of failing to understand modern politics after the former Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the party's policies. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour leadership hopefuls Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting have accused Sir Tony Blair of failing to understand modern politics after the former Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the party's policies.

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The ex-Labour leader called for his party to champion the “radical centre”, warning it is “playing with fire” over the UK’s future and lacks a “coherent plan”. In a highly critical 5,700-word essay published on Wednesday, Sir Tony also urged Labour MPs to avoid a “personality contest” or backing a change at the top without first deciding on its policy direction. Mr Burnham, who is widely expected to launch a bid for the Labour leadership if he wins next month’s Makerfield by-election, criticised the essay for not mentioning inequality. Read More: Andy Burnham rated most likely to be a good Prime Minister, polling reveals Read More: Farage claims Moscow-linked hackers targeted phone over controversial £5m gift

The ex-Labour leader called for his party to champion the “radical centre”, warning it is “playing with fire” over the UK’s future and lacks a “coherent plan”. Picture: Getty

He told the Observer: “If you don’t get how that’s driving politics now, if you are not rooting your analysis in the fact that people are unable to live and that things that were taken for granted are no longer affordable, then you are not understanding what’s going on.” He added: “People don’t think the centre has delivered for them in terms of their lives, therefore, they’ve gone further to the extremes.” The Greater Manchester mayor, who served in Sir Tony’s government, said the problem with Blairism is it “sometimes saw the market as always the answer”. Wes Streeting took a similar view on Sir Tony’s essay, with the Labour former minister arguing the “striking weakness at the heart of Sir Tony Blair’s intervention” is the lack of mention of inequality. Mr Streeting, another potential leadership challenger, wrote in The Guardian: “Across thousands of words about technology, geopolitics and political strategy, the defining issue of our age is barely confronted at all. Inequality – the economic, social and democratic fracture running through modern Britain – is treated as peripheral rather than fundamental. “But inequality, rather than being incidental to the crises reshaping western democracies, is actually their cause. “People are told Britain is succeeding while they cannot afford a home, and that opportunity exists even though their children face lower living standards than their parents enjoyed. They are told to work harder while wealth accumulates ever-more narrowly at the top. And they notice the unfairness.”

Andy Burnham makes a speech at the launch of his campaign as Labour's candidate for the Makerfield by-election. Picture: Alamy

Sir Tony also called on Sir Keir Starmer to rip up Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s net zero targets and reduce the welfare budget, which he said risks outpacing defence spending by the end of the decade. The former prime minister said if large increases in incapacity benefit along with the triple lock continue, “we’re going to create a situation where economically we’re not able to grow”. He told broadcasters that “at some point you’ve got to be able to stand up and have an honest debate with the public, which is to say, look, ultimately we’re probably taxing people too much, spending too much, borrowing too much at the moment”. A curb on the triple lock was rejected by Treasury ministers, with Dan Tomlinson insisting that increases to the state pension are sustainable in the long term. His Treasury colleague Torsten Bell claimed the reality of Britain and its politics in the 2020s was not dealt with in the essay. Sir Tony later said he does not understand the logic of choosing to “impose costs on our own businesses and consumers in order to accelerate net zero when the rest of the world is not doing so”. In a post on the BlueSky social network, Mr Bell said he was wrong about the Government’s net zero plans. He also said calls to increase VAT were incorrect during the cost-of-living crisis and that the essay did not understand why taxes had risen. Mr Bell said: “The challenge for the essay is that it doesn’t have a project that remotely fits the time and place we are living in. Saying ‘AI’ is not the same as having a plan for Britain. “This is in many ways an impressive attempt to engage with some of the big forces shaping our future. But, as Tony Blair would probably be the first to admit, governing requires a much grittier engagement with the world as it is, not as you might prefer it to be.”

Sir Tony also called on Sir Keir Starmer (centre) to rip up Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s (right) net zero targets and reduce the welfare budget. Picture: Getty