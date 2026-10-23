Defence Secretary, Wes Streeting, confirms more money for military in Budget. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Money put aside for military housing and equipment may have to be cut or deferred to fund the hole in Britain's defence plans, Wes Streeting has hinted.

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The Defence Secretary has told LBC he is "having to prioritise to make sure that we are focused on those things that will make us most warfighting ready." It comes after reports suggested that as much as £3billion may have to be reprioritised in order to fully fund the Defence Investment Plan. Reports this week in the Telegraph have suggested that money earmarked for projects within the Ministry of Defence, and other departments across Whitehall, might be at risk. Mr Streeting told us that his department WILL get an uplift in next week's budget, but he had to make sure taxpayers were getting value for money given their history of wasting money. Treasury sources have said that the £5billion hole which was left from the Defence Investment Plan will be addressed in next week’s fiscal statement. The first Budget from Andy Burnham and John Healey will be delivered next Wednesday to the Commons. Mr Streeting insisted that it would take time to reverse the years of underfunding defence under the Conservatives, accusing them of “PowerPoint plans” rather than full plans. Read more: Streeting urges households to stockpile as UK faces threat from 'increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks' Read more: Trump says Musk has restored Ukraine's Starlink access after Zelenskyy warned restrictions were 'undermining defences'

On reports about reductions in other parts of the defence budgets, he said: "We are delivering the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. That's already happening. "I think I'm probably one of the only members of the Cabinet who can sit here ahead of both the Budget and the Spending Review and say that we will be receiving more from the Chancellor. That's the level of commitment that we have. "What I'm also having to do is, even with the defence budget going up, given the threat environment we're operating in, I'm having to prioritise to make sure that we are focused on those things that will make us most warfighting ready. "And also to make sure that we deal with some of the historic challenges facing the Ministry of Defence around a culture of overspending, poor productivity, poor value for money. "Because it's not so much that... 'we're cutting the defence budget', because we're not, the money's going up. "It's more that right across government, we're asking a lot of other government departments and we're asking a lot of taxpayers so that we can sufficiently fund defence.

It's been suggested that budgets earmarked for certain Ministry of Defence projects have been put on hold. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy