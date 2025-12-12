The Health Secretary ruled out the possibility of challenging Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership alongside former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner

By Ella Bennett

Wes Streeting has insisted he was not singling out the Prime Minister for criticism when he voiced frustration at the “technocratic” approach the Government has taken.

On Friday, he insisted his comments in an interview were not criticism directly aimed at Sir Keir, but were a warning for all his Cabinet colleagues to better communicate the purpose and achievements of the Government. Mr Streeting had voiced "frustration" with Downing Street's failure to sell Labour's achievements, suggesting Sir Keir was presenting his administration as a "maintenance department for the country". Asked about his criticism on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he denied it was a criticism of the Prime Minister. Read more: 'People may die': Wes Streeting's plea to doctors to call-off 'dangerous' pre-Christmas strikes as mutant super-flu sweeps hospitals Read more: 'From the River to the sea' chant is ‘close to the legal line but police won't make arrests, says Met Commissioner

Health Secretary Wes Streeting during a phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I think it is a challenge to all of us, because all of us in Government and in the Cabinet in particular, have a responsibility to get the Government’s message across, and sometimes, I think what we’re guilty of is coming on and listing a whole load of stuff we’ve done." Mr Streeting said it's a good thing because "we've done loads of stuff since the elections to deliver our manifesto". “The problem with a big, long shopping list is you can’t always remember what’s on it, and people walk away thinking, ‘I kind of heard some stuff they’re doing, but can’t quite remember what it’s about’," he added. “We’ve got to be much better at putting an account of what this Government is about and who it is for.” He pointed to efforts to eradicate child poverty, highlighting steps ministers are taking after “something like over 60 children in our country have died in temporary accommodation in the last five years”. Mr Streeting said: “Now, if a serial killer had killed over 60 children in our country over that length of time, it would be splashed on the front of every newspaper, we would remember the name of that killer with infamy for the rest of our lives. “But in this case, children are quietly dying, their parents do not have a megaphone or a microphone, and they are dying in shabby, temporary accommodation. “What this Government is doing is lifting half a million children out of poverty by abolishing the two-child limit, we are tackling homelessness, street homelessness and rough sleeping, but also trying to end that temporary accommodation with £3.5 billion.”

Mr Streeting has denied he is working to replace Sir Keir as Prime Minister . Picture: Alamy