Streeting denies criticising Starmer just weeks after he was forced to rule out leadership bid
The Health Secretary ruled out the possibility of challenging Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership alongside former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner
Wes Streeting has insisted he was not singling out the Prime Minister for criticism when he voiced frustration at the “technocratic” approach the Government has taken.
Listen to this article
On Friday, he insisted his comments in an interview were not criticism directly aimed at Sir Keir, but were a warning for all his Cabinet colleagues to better communicate the purpose and achievements of the Government.
Mr Streeting had voiced "frustration" with Downing Street's failure to sell Labour's achievements, suggesting Sir Keir was presenting his administration as a "maintenance department for the country".
Asked about his criticism on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, he denied it was a criticism of the Prime Minister.
Read more: 'People may die': Wes Streeting's plea to doctors to call-off 'dangerous' pre-Christmas strikes as mutant super-flu sweeps hospitals
Read more: 'From the River to the sea' chant is ‘close to the legal line but police won't make arrests, says Met Commissioner
He said: “I think it is a challenge to all of us, because all of us in Government and in the Cabinet in particular, have a responsibility to get the Government’s message across, and sometimes, I think what we’re guilty of is coming on and listing a whole load of stuff we’ve done."
Mr Streeting said it's a good thing because "we've done loads of stuff since the elections to deliver our manifesto".
“The problem with a big, long shopping list is you can’t always remember what’s on it, and people walk away thinking, ‘I kind of heard some stuff they’re doing, but can’t quite remember what it’s about’," he added.
“We’ve got to be much better at putting an account of what this Government is about and who it is for.”
He pointed to efforts to eradicate child poverty, highlighting steps ministers are taking after “something like over 60 children in our country have died in temporary accommodation in the last five years”.
Mr Streeting said: “Now, if a serial killer had killed over 60 children in our country over that length of time, it would be splashed on the front of every newspaper, we would remember the name of that killer with infamy for the rest of our lives.
“But in this case, children are quietly dying, their parents do not have a megaphone or a microphone, and they are dying in shabby, temporary accommodation.
“What this Government is doing is lifting half a million children out of poverty by abolishing the two-child limit, we are tackling homelessness, street homelessness and rough sleeping, but also trying to end that temporary accommodation with £3.5 billion.”
The Health Secretary ruled out the possibility of challenging Sir Keir's leadership alongside former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.
Mr Streeting was asked by a caller if he could rule the rumours, to which he replied: “Yes – yes is the short answer to that."
Allies of Ms Rayner had previously rubbished suggestions the pair could make a joint challenge to Sir Keir, suggesting there is no love for the idea of an alliance spanning the right and soft-left of Labour.
Just weeks ago, Mr Streeting was the subject of a briefing war inside Government, and he was forced to deny accusations from allies of Sir Keir that he was hoping to unseat the PM.
Mr Streeting told LBC in November that he believes he and Sir Keir are in the "same boat" over the leadership row that emerged, and described it as a "total distraction".
“The season finale of the Traitors is over,” Mr Streeting joked with Nick during a phone-in.
He added: "I think the Prime Minister and I are both in the same boat here of being extremely frustrated because this is a total distraction."
Asked if he wanted to be PM ‘one day’ Mr Streeting said “I’m very happy to be doing the job I’m currently doing.”
But he added “if you don’t back yourself who will.”