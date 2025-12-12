The NHS could collapse and “people could die” if doctor strikes go ahead as 'superflu' piles pressure on hospitals, Wes Streeting has warned.

Asked on LBC this morning whether patients could die as a risk of this strike action, Mr Streeting was unable to rule it out.

He said: "I don't want to catastrophise or sensationalise, [but] I cannot sit here and look you in the eye and tell you that no patient will come to harm or fatal harm. I cannot make that guarantee.

"So I urge doctors, please vote for this offer, end these strikes and let's try and start 2026 with a fresh start."

He urged resident doctors in England to call off their pre-Christmas strike that is due to begin next Wednesday as hospitals face a surge in flu cases.

Mr Streeting warned of the "particularly aggressive" strain of flu that is currently sweeping the nation.

He said he is “genuinely fearful” for the health service if strikes go ahead next week and agreed that the collapse of the NHS is “effectively” at “one minute to midnight”.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Now, if we didn't have strikes looming over us, I would be extremely worried about that situation. This is always a hard and challenging time for the NHS, in the run up to Christmas and the first week of the New Year, we could just about cope with that.

"The idea that we will have to contend with that plus strikes, is dangerous, actually."

