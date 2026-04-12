Wes Streeting has told LBC the country’s biggest union for doctors must negotiate with the government amid a six day walkout which ends tomorrow.

Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Health Secretary urged the British Medical Association (BMA) to come to the table as it continues to refuse to accept his deal on pay and jobs.

“We've delivered a 28.9 per cent pay rise for resident doctors. We finally got the NHS going in the right direction.

“Lowest waiting list in three years, fastest ambulance response times in half a decade. There are plenty of proof points now that under Labour, the NHS is improving, but we could be doing so much more quickly if we were all rowing in the same direction,” Mr Streeting told Lewis.

He added that the BMA just turned down a deal that would have given them a 4.9 per cent pay average pay rise, which is as high as 7.1 per cent for some of their lowest paid resident doctors.

In a direct plea to resident doctors, Mr Streeting added: “I'm not pretending to have solved all of the issues they're facing in less than two years of Labour government. I'd like the BMA to stop pretending that we could solve all of those problems in less than two years."

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