Wes Streeting has told LBC that he will still be Health Secretary next year as he again denied rumours he is seeking to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

When Nick followed up, asking whether Sir Keir Starmer would still be Prime Minister, Wes said: "I expect so."

When Nick asked the Labour frontbencher about his 'mystery shopper' visits to his local hospitals, he was then pointedly asked whether he would be doing so as Health Secretary or Prime Minister in 2026.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Christmas, the Health Secretary again denied claims that he is "on manoeuvres" to try and instil himself in Downing Street.

Speaking about the state of the NHS in the wake of a super-flu surge and resident doctors strike, the Health Secretary added: "I definitely feel able to say this Christmas that the NHS is on the road to recovery. And in 2026, I've got to put my foot down on the accelerator."

He touted the fact that Labour has overseen a fall in the NHS waiting list from 7.6 million to 7.4 million since taking power, what he says is the first drop in 15 years.

On the winter pressures that the health service faces in the run-up to Christmas, he added: "I'm very, very grateful for the peace and calm that comes with Christmas.

"This has been a difficult run into Christmas and unlike a lot of my colleagues, for whom Christmas break is the most calm of the year because everyone basically stops, this is when the NHS is really going and this year is particularly challenging.

"So I actually just want to take this opportunity to say to all NHS and care staff who are working throughout today, throughout Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and the New Year, a massive thank you. It's been particularly hard this year.

"We've got brilliant people working in the NHS and by the way, that includes the resident doctors who've been out on strike. I hope they all get some downtime over Christmas.

"I hope they get time with their family. We've got a big year ahead of us and actually we can look back with quite a bit of pride about what we've achieved over the last year. We've got waiting lists falling for the first time in 15 years."

On his own plans for the festive period, Wes told Nick: "I'm with my dad this year, my stepmum, my sister and my niece in Hornchurch in Essex.

"Midnight mass last night, Christmas service this morning, and then I will be eating, drinking and merrying . And probably falling asleep in front of the telly before ordering a cab home."