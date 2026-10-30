Wes Streeting has hit back at Labour defence chairman Tan Dhesi over his criticism of the Government’s spending plans following John Healey's first budget on Wednesday.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the defence secretary said Mr Dhesi’s concerns over the timetable for increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP were “unfounded”.

Mr Dhesi had raised concerns over the Government’s plans for defence funding following Wednesday's budget, insisting that "investment in our nation’s defence and security cannot be kicked into the long grass".

"We risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable” in the event of a major conflict, he warned.

Mr Streeting told LBC: “I like and respect him very much, but I think he’s completely wrong about what he said in terms of the Budget.”

He told Ferrari the Government had already committed to the “biggest sustained increase” in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, alongside a target to reach 3% by 2030.

Mr Streeting said: “People are saying, isn’t that kicking the can down the road? I think that’s the central charge.

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