‘He’s completely wrong’: Streeting hits back at Labour defence chairman’s 'unfounded' Budget criticism
Labour defence chairman Tan Dhesi raised concerns over the Government’s timetable for defence funding saying: "Our adversaries are not bound by fiscal years and spending cycles".
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Wes Streeting has hit back at Labour defence chairman Tan Dhesi over his criticism of the Government’s spending plans following John Healey's first budget on Wednesday.
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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the defence secretary said Mr Dhesi’s concerns over the timetable for increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP were “unfounded”.
Mr Dhesi had raised concerns over the Government’s plans for defence funding following Wednesday's budget, insisting that "investment in our nation’s defence and security cannot be kicked into the long grass".
"We risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable” in the event of a major conflict, he warned.
Mr Streeting told LBC: “I like and respect him very much, but I think he’s completely wrong about what he said in terms of the Budget.”
He told Ferrari the Government had already committed to the “biggest sustained increase” in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, alongside a target to reach 3% by 2030.
Mr Streeting said: “People are saying, isn’t that kicking the can down the road? I think that’s the central charge.
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“That would be fair criticism if we weren’t already investing more in our defence.
“We’re delivering the biggest sustained increase since the end of the Cold War, so we are investing now as well as making commitments for the future.”
Mr Dhesi raised his concerns over the Government’s timetable for defence funding on Wednesday, saying: "Our adversaries are not bound by fiscal years and spending cycles".
On Wednesday, the MP for Slough said he welcomed the Chancellor’s funding for the Defence Investment Plan, but added: “We had hoped to see the Chancellor set out a precise pathway to spending 3% - and eventually 3.5% - of GDP on defence.
"Instead, some of the key decisions on defence spending have lamentably been delayed until next year’s spending review.
“There is a cost to inaction. Investment in our nation’s defence and security cannot be kicked into the long grass.
"Our adversaries are not bound by fiscal years and spending cycles.
"We need to urgently rebuild our capabilities now, or we risk leaving ourselves seriously vulnerable in the event of a major conflict.
"It will take more than promises for the Government to transform its ambitions into reality."
The defence secretary also said Britain must strengthen its armed forces to deter Vladimir Putin from escalating Russia’s war beyond Ukraine.
“I happen to think that we can avoid war with Russia,” he told LBC.
“But to do that, we need to make sure we’re ready and through our strength, we have deterrence.
“The more ready you are to fight a war, the less likely it is to happen."