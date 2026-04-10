Resident doctors in England remain on strike into the weekend and will return to work at 6.59am on Monday

By Georgia Rowe

The Health Secretary has “not given up hope” that he will be able to strike a deal with resident doctors, but reiterated that the Government has gone as far as it can in terms of an offer.

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Wes Streeting said medics have been the “standout winners” of the Labour Government, but warned they will have to “compromise” to get the NHS through its challenges. Resident doctors in England remain on strike into the weekend and will return to work at 6.59am on Monday. Before the walkout, the British Medical Association (BMA) rejected an offer from the Government which included a 4.9% increase in average basic pay. Mr Streeting said the union “walked away” from a good deal. Read more: Child with bad behavioural issues left inside A&E for two months Read more: Mental health patients in crisis put at risk by 'legal grey areas', investigation finds

Demonstrators hold placards as resident doctors begin six days of strike action in a long-running dispute with the Government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

He said: “They have got to recognise that given the challenges we face in the NHS, the challenges we face right across our public services, how hard-pressed taxpayers are in their pockets at the moment, and how uncertain the world is with all of the instability and uncertainty that we see, they have got to accept there is only so much this Government can do in such a short space of time. “They have been the standout winners in less than two years of a Labour Government. “There’s got to be a bit of give and take here. Resident doctors have had a good deal, but they’re not the only NHS staff. “The NHS is the most important public service for this Labour Government, but it’s not the only public service. “So, in order to get the country through these challenges, we are going to have to compromise. “The Government has shown compromise, that offer, that deal’s on the table. I need resident doctors, the BMA, to come back next week and accept that compromise.”

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, stand at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket outside St Thomas' Hospital as they stage a fresh round of strikes over pay. Picture: Alamy