The Health Secretary said a serious discussion is needed about the current studen loan repayment system.

By Jacob Paul

The "clearly rumbling" debate over the UK's student loans system is “worth having”, Wes Streeting has told LBC - as outcry at graduates’ rising debt levels continues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Health Secretary insisted that a serious discussion about the current repayment system is needed, but added that it is “fair” to ask graduates to make a contribution as “all variables come with a cost”. However, he admitted it is “tough for younger graduates" to pay back their loans - which continue to rise given high rates of interest. Calling into LBC, Elliot, a dementia nurse from. Bournmouth, said he has racked up £105,000 of student debt and needs to earn £90,000 a year just to break even on the current interest rates. “Are student loans fair and reasonable for healthcare?”, he asked Mr Streeting during LBC’s Call the Cabinet. The Health Secretary replied: “I think it's fair to ask graduates to make a contribution... when everyone's fees were funded and there were maintenance grants, a privileged group of people could go to university.” Read more: Mandelson scandal ‘stains all of politics’ says Wes Streeting as he backs PM's 'transparent' handling of ambassador's vetting Read more: Rachel Reeves insists student loans are 'fair' - but LBC callers disagree

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC, hosted by Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: Alamy

He added that of all the repayment schemes in the past, "none have got it right”. Mr Streeting pointed out that under Labour in 1997, graduation repayments of £3000 were introduced before the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition tripled fees to £9000 in 2010. The minister added that while all debts are written off after 30 years, he appreciates that this is not an "inspiring message” and it is “very demoralising” for graduates to see a spiralling Student Loans Repayments bill. He said: “There's a debate for us to have as a country on what our priorities are... all the variables come with cost. “The Chancellor thinks I could do something on student finance but it's going to cost me X amount- which will be billions - or I could fund the NHS or special needs children. "It is a debate clearly rumbling and worth having. For younger graduates it feels quite tough at the moment.”

Rachel Reeves MP said the student loans system is fair. Picture: Alamy