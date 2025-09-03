The Health Secretary told LBC the government wants to see police “policing streets, not policing tweets” after Father Ted creator Graham Linehan was arrested over anti-trans posts. Picture: The Glinner Update

The Health Secretary told LBC the government wants to see police “policing streets, not policing tweets” after Father Ted creator Graham Linehan was arrested over anti-trans posts.

“When it comes to the challenges facing this country at the moment, particularly on law and order and keeping neighbourhoods safe, the priority is neighbourhood policing,” he said. “We want to see our police policing streets, not policing tweets". On Wednesday, Mr Streeting opened the door to changing the law in response to the row surrounding Linehan’s arrest. The Father Ted creator shared the tweets after his arrest. One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.” Another was a picture of a trans rally with the caption: “A photo you can smell,” and the third was a follow up to this tweet which said: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.” There has been significant debate around the extent to which social media posts should be regulated or policed in the UK, with powerful Americans including Elon Musk and JD Vance weighing in on the issue. The world’s richest man said the purpose of the Online Safety Act, which came into force earlier this year, was the “suppression of the people”, while the US Vice President has warned Britain is going down a “very dark path” of losing free speech. Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Streeting said the legislation on free speech could be changed if the government ‘doesn’t have the balance right’. "The police are enforcing the laws that Parliament has passed, so if the balance isn't right and we think they should be doing other things or prioritising other things, that is also on legislators to think about,” he said. “One of the things the Home Secretary is looking at, because she wants to prioritise things like antisocial behaviour, drug dealing, violence against women and girls, is looking at the whole range of things that we asked the police over years to do. “Have we got the balance right? Are we asking the police to focus on the right things? And I do think that there are obviously issues that are raised out of this case and others like it".

