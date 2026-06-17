The Makerfield by-election could see Andy Burnham return to Westminster to challenge the Prime Minister.

Streeting prepared to trigger leadership contest as early as next week. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Wes Streeting indicated he is prepared to trigger a Labour leadership contest as early as next week as he urged Sir Keir Starmer to set out a timetable for his departure if Andy Burnham wins this week’s Makerfield by-election.

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The former health secretary insisted he has the backing of the 80 MPs required to stand in a contest as he accused Sir Keir of not listening to the party or his Cabinet in a series of public appearances on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he would prove his rivals wrong and “carry on with what I was elected to do” and “bring back the change that people desperately need” as he fights for his political future. Mr Streeting said he wanted Sir Keir to reflect over the weekend and decide to leave “on his own terms” after the June 18 vote, which could see Mr Burnham return to Westminster to challenge the Prime Minister. But pressed on whether he would trigger a contest if Sir Keir stayed put, as the Prime Minister has made clear he wants to, the ex-Cabinet minister said: “We can’t carry on with this uncertainty and paralysis, and there will need to be a contest, and I’d be prepared to do that.” Read more: Starmer unveils £1 billion French and Indian investments at G7 Read more: Wes Streeting delivers his scathing take on 'outdated' military spending

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would prove his rivals wrong. Picture: Alamy

On how soon he would be willing to mount a challenge, Mr Streeting said he did not want to “get into, ‘is it Monday, is it Tuesday'”, but that Sir Keir should be given “space over the weekend” to consider his position. Asked if he would challenge Sir Keir if the Greater Manchester Mayor does not win the Makerfield by-election, he told LBC’s Andrew Marr show: “Yes, I believe we need a change of leadership and if Andy Burnham isn’t back, I still believe we need that change of leadership.” Criticising the Prime Minister, Mr Streeting told Sky News’ The Cathy Newman Show: “I don’t think he’s listening to his former defence secretary, I don’t think he’s listening to military chiefs, I don’t think he’s listening to our Nato allies. “In terms of the Labour Party, I don’t think he’s listening to his Cabinet, I don’t think he’s listening to the parliamentary party and I don’t think he’s listening to voters, who only in May sent the Labour Party that extremely humbling message at the ballot box.”

“Optically, does that really look like the right priority for the country?”

@wesstreeting accuses Keir Starmer of ‘avoiding choices’ when it comes to defence spending. pic.twitter.com/ASZUNzgMzl — LBC (@LBC) June 16, 2026

Speaking to reporters earlier at a press conference in central London where he outlined his economic vision, the senior Labour figure said: “There is a huge amount of talent on the front bench and the back bench of the parliamentary Labour Party. “It isn’t used nearly well enough, and the divides between Labour’s different tribes are often overstated. “I think we all have a shared sense of what’s wrong. I think we have different views about how to put it right, but at the end of it, we need to come together.” Mr Streeting’s diagnosis is that Labour is suffering from three problems at the moment: with leadership, with policy, and with culture. He continued: “I would hope that after Thursday’s by-election, when the results are in, and I very much hope Andy Burnham wins – I was there yesterday campaigning for him again – when the results are in, I hope the Prime Minister will at that stage reflect on his own position and set out a timetable. “I think that would be a better way forward for everyone, and would enable that better culture that we aspire to.”

Wes Streeting speaking about progressive capitalism at No1 Tower Place West. Picture: Alamy