Mr Streeting, who does have the power to overrule the committee, is said to now be considering the evidence and range of views.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrives for the weekly Government cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Wes Streeting has said he will be “guided by the evidence” on prostate cancer screening following a key meeting with doctors and charities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, and the Health Secretary held a roundtable on Wednesday with the aim of gathering a range of views and expertise ahead of the UK National Screening Committee’s (UKNSC) final recommendation on the issue in March. Mr Streeting, who does have the power to overrule the committee, is said to now be considering the evidence and range of views. In a draft recommendation in November, the UKNSC, which advises the Government, said prostate cancer screening should not be made routinely available for the vast majority of men in the UK. It said it would not recommend population screening using the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test because it “is likely to cause more harm than good”. Read more: Prostate cancer named UK's most common form of disease Read more: ‘Trailblazing’ lung cancer AI tech to be piloted on NHS in hopes of faster diagnosis

Wes Streeting has said he will be “guided by the evidence” on prostate cancer screening following a key meeting with doctors and charities. Picture: Alamy

Many experts argue that the PSA test is not very reliable because men with a high PSA level may not have cancer and some men with cancer have a normal PSA result. A positive test result may lead to unnecessary treatment for slow-growing or harmless tumours, leaving men at risk of side effects such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction. However, others argue that current evidence supports wider testing and say there are flaws in the modelling. For now, the UKNSC has put forward only a recommendation to screen men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations – which puts them at far higher risk of prostate cancer – every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, arrives for the weekly Government cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images