Wes Streeting says he will be ‘guided by the evidence’ on prostate screening
Mr Streeting, who does have the power to overrule the committee, is said to now be considering the evidence and range of views.
Wes Streeting has said he will be “guided by the evidence” on prostate cancer screening following a key meeting with doctors and charities.
England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, and the Health Secretary held a roundtable on Wednesday with the aim of gathering a range of views and expertise ahead of the UK National Screening Committee’s (UKNSC) final recommendation on the issue in March.
In a draft recommendation in November, the UKNSC, which advises the Government, said prostate cancer screening should not be made routinely available for the vast majority of men in the UK.
It said it would not recommend population screening using the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test because it “is likely to cause more harm than good”.
Many experts argue that the PSA test is not very reliable because men with a high PSA level may not have cancer and some men with cancer have a normal PSA result.
A positive test result may lead to unnecessary treatment for slow-growing or harmless tumours, leaving men at risk of side effects such as incontinence and erectile dysfunction.
However, others argue that current evidence supports wider testing and say there are flaws in the modelling.
For now, the UKNSC has put forward only a recommendation to screen men with BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations – which puts them at far higher risk of prostate cancer – every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61.
Mr Streeting said on Wednesday: “Today I sat down with leading clinicians, researchers and cancer charities to have a frank conversation about prostate cancer screening.
“I’m grateful for the valuable perspectives shared, which will inform my thinking as I await the independent UK National Screening Committee’s final recommendation.
“I know how important it is to get this right – balancing the potential harms of screening and overdiagnosis with the chance to detect cancers earlier.
“I want to see screening in place for prostate cancer, but any decision must be guided by the evidence.
“I’m determined to improve outcomes for men with prostate cancer.
“We’re expanding access to life-extending treatments, cutting waiting times, and ensuring that black men – who face twice the risk of dying from prostate cancer – are at the heart of our research efforts.”
Experts are expecting data within two years from a large trial launched by Prostate Cancer UK into whether combining PSA with other tests, such as rapid MRI scans, could lead to a recommendation for population-wide screening.
Chiara De Biase, from the charity Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s heartening to see the Government taking this issue so seriously and engaging with Prostate Cancer UK and other stakeholders to address the challenges in screening, whilst carefully considering the research and evidence that can shift the dial and save men’s lives.
“Our team of experts have reviewed the UK National Screening Committee’s recommendation, and we’re submitting our response to the Government’s consultation to ensure the final decision gets the balance of benefits and potential harms for men right, especially for those at highest risk.”