Ukraine had suggested the speed restriction on Musk's satellites had been 'politically motivated'

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth welcomes Britain's Defense Secretary Wes Streeting to the Pentagon during an arrival ceremony. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Wes Streeting has been 'reassured' by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that Ukraine's access to Starlink satellites has been restored following restrictions to the service.

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The UK Defence Secretary said he invoked St Francis of Assisi in his efforts to “bring harmony” between Washington and Kyiv amid what Ukraine said was a "politically motivated" decision to restrict access. Mr Streeting said Mr Hegseth had assured him Starlink was back up and running, although it remained unclear what had caused the disruption, amid renewed tensions between the US and Ukraine. He sought to use his first visit to Washington DC as Defence Secretary to bolster ties that have been strained by issues including President Donald Trump’s stance on Kyiv and the widening US-Nato rift. It came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited London and said Mr Trump had betrayed his country by limiting its use of US-made Starlink terminals which are vital for the Ukrainian military. Read more: Elon Musk donates $275m to Republican Congress election bid Read more: Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth meets with Britain's Defense Secretary Wes Streeting at the Pentagon. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Speaking to the BBC after his Thursday meeting with Mr Hegseth, Mr Streeting said: “Unsurprisingly we did discuss Starlink. It’s not yet clear to us in the UK what happened, why the service interruption occurred. “But I am reassured, and was reassured directly by Secretary Hegseth, that the service has been restored. “And that is a demonstration, I think, of the importance of the US contribution on intelligence sharing.” The Defence Secretary evaded questions on what caused the disruption, saying instead: “This is not the first time we’ve seen a falling out between Washington and Kyiv. “And as I said to Secretary Hegseth, in the words of Saint Francis of Assisi, ‘Where there is discord, may we bring harmony.’ “That has been the British approach in moments like this. That’s the diplomacy and the approach I’ve brought to Washington today. “I’m here to solve problems, and the UK has been Ukraine’s number one ally. We will continue to play that role.” Conservative former defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace earlier told the broadcaster he believed Mr Trump “wants Russia to win” and that “all his actions show he’s much more supportive of Russia than Ukraine, and that should worry us all”.

Britain's Defense Secretary Wes Streeting speaks as he meets with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Asked about Sir Ben’s intervention, Mr Streeting said: “My reflection on the meeting I’ve just had with Secretary Hegseth is that this is a fight between freedom and self-determination and democracy for Ukraine, and Russian tyranny… “America ultimately comes down on the side of freedom. I think there’s no doubt that President Trump wants to see an end to this war and wants to play a role in negotiating a peace.” He said the message he had brought to Washington was that “it’s really important that we keep the Americans engaged”. There have been mounting fears over the United States’ commitment to Kyiv, with the Starlink disruption following Mr Trump’s move to ease sanctions on Russian diesel. Mr Streeting earlier made the case for continuing American support for Ukraine in a talk held by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies and the Royal United Services Institute. He warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression was rewarded, “the consequences will not remain confined to Ukraine or to my continent”.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reassured Streeting that Starlink was back up and running. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy