Health Secretary Wes Streeting has shared his private correspondence with disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson.

By Ella Bennett

Wes Streeting has shared his private correspondence with disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson after telling LBC listeners he would.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Health Secretary announced on Call the Cabinet with Shelagh Fogarty on February 4 that he would be willing to hand over his phone for examination regarding Mandelson's appropriateness for the US ambassador role. He said: "It's easy to say yes in my case, there was no correspondence. If there was, people should hand (their phones) over." Now, Mr Streeting has shared some of their messages to challenge the allegations that he and the former ambassador were close. The exchanges, stretching back to August 2024, show Mr Streeting and Mr Mandelson spoke every few weeks, on a mixture of both political and personal topics. Read more: Angela Rayner 'leadership website' revealed as pressure mounts on PM to resign over Mandelson scandal Read more: King Charles 'ready to support' police if contacted over claims Andrew ‘shared confidential information’ with Epstein

Peter Mandelson has been named and pictured extensively in the Epstein files . Picture: Alamy

In the text messages shared with Sky News, one of the topics discussed was the Israel-Gaza war. In July 2025, just after France said it would recognise the State of Palestine, Mr Streeting told Mr Mandelson: "Morally and politically, I think we need to join France. "Morally, because Israel is committing war crimes before our eyes. "Their government talks the language of ethnic cleansing and I have met with our own medics out there who describe the most chilling and distressing scenes of calculated brutality against women and children. "Politically, a Commons vote will be engineered in September on recognition and we will lose it if we’re not ahead of it. "There are no circumstances in which people like me or Shabana [Mahmood] could abstain or vote against, for example." Mr Mandelson replied that backing a Palestinian state could "blow" a two-state solution "out of the water" if Israel decided it would be justification for them to annexe more of the West Bank. Mr Streeting said: "This is rogue state behaviour. "Let them pay the price as pariahs with sanctions applied to the state, not just a few ministers."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC. Picture: Alamy

The pair also spoke about Mr Streeting's concerns ahead of the general election. In March 2025, Mr Streeting told Mr Mandelson: "I fear we're in big trouble here - and I am toast at the next election. "We just lost our safest ward in Redbridge (51% Muslim, Ilford S) to a Gaza independent. "At this rate I don't think we'll hold either of the two Ilford seats. "There isn't a clear answer to the question: why Labour?" Shortly after the exchange, Mr Mandelson said: "The government doesn’t have an economic philosophy which is then followed through in a programme of policies." Mr Streeting replied: "No growth strategy at all."