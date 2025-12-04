I hope this doesn't sound self-indulgent but I have been analysing myself.

Am I easily distracted and forgetful? Yes, 'fraid so.

Do I find it hard to organise my time? Ask any member of my family.

Do I find it hard to follow instructions? My team of excellent colleagues here at LBC would give a hard yes to that.

Do I lose things like wallet, mobile or keys? No more than several times a day.

Restless? Yes.

Very talkative, interrupt conversations? What do you think I'm doing here?

As you may have guessed I've been on the NHS website and diagnosed myself.

And - drumroll please - going down the official checklist it's crystal clear that I suffer from ADHD - attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - and there are drugs I can get for it.

Except, as you may also have guessed, this is all in my case absolute bunkum.

I am an ordinarily chatty, forgetful and slightly irritating man - just as I was once a chatty, forgetful and very irritating boy. It's life.

Now, obviously there is a huge spectrum and other people could tick the same boxes, describing problems which cripple them in everyday life.

But this is important to talk about tonight because today the health secretary Wes Streeting has announced an inquiry into the over diagnosis of mental health conditions, including autism and ADHD.

According to the NHS, one in four adults are now diagnosed with a mental health condition.

In England alone, 8.9 million people are on antidepressants, up two million in just a decade. But it's not just about the pills.

A lot of these people are dropping out of work entirely - there are now 4.4 million people of working age claiming disability or incapacity benefits.

Some are old-fashioned ill, in a terrible state - wheelchairs, unable to communicate, intense pain.

Others aren't like that.

I don't think we should be blaming people for acting rationally.

If you have a problem which interferes with daily life and there are pills which can help you, take the pills.

But there is a wider question.

Are we overdiagnosing, over-medicalising parts of the range of normal human experience?

Wes Streeting is right to be asking it.

