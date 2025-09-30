The Health Secretary will announce the plan during the Labour Party’s conference in Liverpool

"We will no longer accept a system built on poverty pay and zero-hour insecurity," he will say. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A £500 million package will help boost pay and improve conditions for care workers, Wes Streeting will announce.

The fair pay agreement will establish a new negotiating body that brings together social care employers and trade unions in England. The Health Secretary will tell the Labour Party’s conference in Liverpool that “poverty pay” will no longer be tolerated in social care. The initial investment in the agreement will mean that by 2028, care workers will expect to see a boost in their yearly wages, Labour said. Mr Streeting will also restate Labour’s commitment to establishing a national care service. Read More: Starmer to announce NHS ‘online hospital’ that will help cut waiting lists Read More: Starmer to warn Britain faces choice between ‘decency’ and ‘division’

Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrives to take his seat in the auditorium on the first day of the annual Labour Party conference on Sunday. Picture: Getty

In his conference speech he will say: “We will no longer accept a system built on poverty pay and zero-hour insecurity. “We will back the first-ever fair pay agreement for care workers, not just in law but in practice – starting with £500 million to deliver better pay, terms and conditions for care workers across our country. “Because the people who care for our loved ones should never struggle to care for their own.” Mr Streeting will launch a public consultation on the design of the fair pay agreement process, which is being legislated for in the Employment Rights Bill. Following this, the Government will establish an adult social care negotiating body and its processes through regulations in 2026, with the first fair pay agreement coming into force in 2028. The £500 million has been newly allocated from the £4 billion increase to adult social care in 2028/2029 that Rachel Reeves announced in June.

