Wes Streeting has resigned from the Government and called for Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister - but could this lead to a general election?

If Sir Keir Starmer leaves office, there would not necessarily be a general election in the UK, and it would be up to his successor as to when the next vote is held.

The UK most recently held a general election in 2024, which means the next one is not due until 2029 at the latest.

It is likely, however, that a successor to Sir Keir would face calls to go to the polls, as it could be argued that the new leader is not the face of the party that was voted in two years ago.

If the new leader proposes ideas substantially different from the manifesto the party won with, many could argue that the new leader would need to win a mandate from the country.

Read more: MPs react as Wes Streeting resigns from government opening the door to leadership bid

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