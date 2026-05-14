As Streeting calls for Starmer's resignation, could Labour leadership battle trigger a general election?
Wes Streeting has quit as Health Secretary, calling for a leadership contest and plunging Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership into crisis.
Wes Streeting has resigned from the Government and called for Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister - but could this lead to a general election?
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If Sir Keir Starmer leaves office, there would not necessarily be a general election in the UK, and it would be up to his successor as to when the next vote is held.
The UK most recently held a general election in 2024, which means the next one is not due until 2029 at the latest.
It is likely, however, that a successor to Sir Keir would face calls to go to the polls, as it could be argued that the new leader is not the face of the party that was voted in two years ago.
If the new leader proposes ideas substantially different from the manifesto the party won with, many could argue that the new leader would need to win a mandate from the country.
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When Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss won party leadership, they did not instantly call a general election to gain a mandate from the electorate.
But it would be within the powers of the new prime minister to call an early vote, which Theresa May did in 2017 - in perhaps the most recent notable example.
Sir Keir has announced his intentions to stay on as prime minister and lead the Labour Party going forward, but his destiny is not in his hands if Labour MPs turn against him.
If 20% of Labour's MPs, which would be 81 members, all back the nomination of a challenger, a leadership election would be held between that person and the prime minister.
While Mr Streeting's resignation from the government has led to doubt around Sir Keir's future, it is not yet clear whether he would have the 81 Labour MPs needed to announce a formal challenge against the Prime Minister.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, armed forces minister Al Carns and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham are seen as possible contenders to challenge Sir Keir's leadership in an election, although the latter would first need to find a seat and win a by-election.