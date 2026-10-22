David Miliband has told LBC that Defence Secretary Wes Streeting is "absolutely right” to tell UK households to stockpile essential items and warned the "drums of war are beating louder”.

It comes after 32 government services were moved offline due to a major software issue after criminal hackers attempted to exploit a "critical" security flaw first identified by AI agents .

“Every day there are threats to British infrastructure, and I think it's very, very important that we take it seriously.”

Asked by Andrew whether Mr Streeting is taking the right approach, Mr Miliband said: “I do think that he's absolutely right to be saying to people this is not just rhetoric, this is not just tabletop exercises.

It comes after Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned in a speech on Thursday the British public need to be prepared for potential disruption to essential supplies amid “increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks on our businesses”.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former Foreign Secretary also warned that daily threats to British infrastructure must be taken “seriously“ in an increasingly hostile world.

Mr Miliband also said he has not “felt this concerned for a very long time” and admitted he has a feeling there will be "a return of forever wars, forever wars without limits, that’s what European leaders have to confront” as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine rage on.

He added that we are in “very, very dark days” as the threat of war continues to loom.

“Darker and darker by the minute, not just because of the season but because of the politics and I don’t know the degree of anxiety that exists in the UK at the moment, but here in New York, what I perceive is that the drums of war are beating and they are beating louder and louder,” Mr Miliband said.

He added: “It is going to take clarity. It is going to take strength and it is going to take unity. And the preparation of the British public as well as the wider European public for this is absolutely integral, the stakes are very high."

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, Mr Streeting insisted that the UK is still highly involved in Ukraine talks despite the US leading efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv together.

He told LBC’s Political Editor Natasha Clark: "We are still at the table. We've been supporting the diplomatic push to bring an end to this war.

"As I said to my US counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington last week, any peace that's negotiated needs to be acceptable to the Ukrainians.

"No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, and we will back Ukraine to the hilt. They're fighting for their freedom and their democracy, but they're also fighting for ours.

"If Putin prevails in Ukraine, there is every chance he will come back for more, and it's really important that we stand together.

"So we support the efforts that are being made diplomatically, but until diplomacy fails, we're with Ukraine until the end. And we're going to continue to support their efforts, continue to give them the military backing they need in terms of equipment, funding, resources.”