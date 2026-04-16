Wes Streeting has suggested the welfare budget may need to be cut in order to help fund more defence spending.

The Health Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the money "has to come from somewhere" when repeatedly pressed on if he would like to see the money spent on welfare reduced.

He told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday he would not want to see the Health service budget trimmed to pay for extra defence.

But speaking to us this morning, he indicated there may be other parts of government budgets that could fund that instead.

The Government is under pressure to say how it will hike spending to three per cent of GDP by the next parliament, as we face a dangerous world.

Defence chiefs are concerned about a potential £28billion pound shortfall in the current plans, and have called on the PM to set out the defence investment plans for the next few years, as soon as possible.

Some reports have suggested defence leaders may even have to look to cut some programmes by as much as £3billion this year alone - despite increasing threats from Russia, Iran, and elsewhere.

Mr Streeting said in an exclusive Call the Cabinet session with Nick Ferrari: "Yes, we do need to put more money into defence, we will need more, that's the reality of the challenge we face.

Nick pressed the Cabinet minister on whether "spending on welfare [should] move towards defence, as Lord Robertson seemed to suggest?"

Mr Streeting replied: "We definitely want to reduce the welfare budget.

"It's for the Chancellor to set out her budgets, I want to make sure I stay in my lane.

"When the Chancellor is making decisions, I have no doubt, both from the judgements she's made, and the evidence that we are confronted with, that defence will be much higher on her list of priorities than many of her predecessors. She has shown that already."

When pressed again on whether extra funds should come from "the burgeoning welfare budget," he added: "It's got to come from somewhere."

"Yeah, we want to reduce the welfare budget."