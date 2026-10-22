A fresh raft of guidance will encourage the public to be better prepared for emergencies - as dozens of government services were moved offline due to a cybersecurity issue

By Issy Clarke

The defence secretary has warned of "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks" as he announced a fresh push to prepare the UK for emergencies and hostile acts.

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A new raft of guidance will encourage the public to be better prepared for emergencies including wildfires and flooding. Mr Streeting warned the public would need to prepare for crises including "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks", as it was announced that several government services had been moved offline after they were affected by a major cybersecurity issue. The push comes after the head of the British Army, General Sir Roly Walker, said politicians would “very soon” begin a “frank conversation” about the dangers facing Britain and what people must be prepared to do to protect it. Wes Streeting made the announcement while speaking at the opening of a gun barrel manufacturing facility in Telford, Shropshire. Read more: Streeting insists Trump has not sided with Russia over Ukraine despite Putin praise from US envoy Read more: Thirty-two Government services offline amid PHP cybersecurity issue

Chief of the General Staff General Sir Roly Walker. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

It comes as 32 government services were moved offline due to a major software issue after criminal hackers attempted to exploit a "critical" security flaw first identified by AI agents. Around 70% of websites are thought to be impacted by what has been described by OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chat-bot, as "one of the most impactful security issues in recent memory". The Rheinmetall UK gun hall will manufacture barrels and breeches for 120mm and 155mm weapons, including for the RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer artillery system. It marks the return of large-calibre weapon manufacturing to UK soil, amid efforts to bolster the country’s defence sector at a time of growing security threats. Mr Streeting said: “Britain is back in the business of making the weapons that our armed forces need to defend the nation against our adversaries. From an empty site to full production in eight months, this is rapid reindustrialisation in action.

“One hundred skilled jobs in world-class manufacturing and the return of large-calibre weapon production to UK soil for the first time in 20 years – this is what defence as an engine for growth looks like.” Rheinmetall UK took over the site in autumn last year and has brought it into production in eight months.British workers were trained at the German defence manufacturer’s plant in Unterluss, Germany, before returning to Telford. The firm is expected to grow its workforce as production increases and build partnerships with smaller British businesses. Rheinmetall is already involved in the UK’s Boxer combat vehicle and Challenger 3 battle tank programmes.