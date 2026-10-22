Streeting warns of 'increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks' as UK urged to prepare for emergencies and hostile acts
A fresh raft of guidance will encourage the public to be better prepared for emergencies - as dozens of government services were moved offline due to a cybersecurity issue
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The defence secretary has warned of "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks" as he announced a fresh push to prepare the UK for emergencies and hostile acts.
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A new raft of guidance will encourage the public to be better prepared for emergencies including wildfires and flooding.
Mr Streeting warned the public would need to prepare for crises including "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks", as it was announced that several government services had been moved offline after they were affected by a major cybersecurity issue.
The push comes after the head of the British Army, General Sir Roly Walker, said politicians would “very soon” begin a “frank conversation” about the dangers facing Britain and what people must be prepared to do to protect it.
Wes Streeting made the announcement while speaking at the opening of a gun barrel manufacturing facility in Telford, Shropshire.
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It comes as 32 government services were moved offline due to a major software issue after criminal hackers attempted to exploit a "critical" security flaw first identified by AI agents.
Around 70% of websites are thought to be impacted by what has been described by OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chat-bot, as "one of the most impactful security issues in recent memory".
The Rheinmetall UK gun hall will manufacture barrels and breeches for 120mm and 155mm weapons, including for the RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer artillery system.
It marks the return of large-calibre weapon manufacturing to UK soil, amid efforts to bolster the country’s defence sector at a time of growing security threats.
Mr Streeting said: “Britain is back in the business of making the weapons that our armed forces need to defend the nation against our adversaries. From an empty site to full production in eight months, this is rapid reindustrialisation in action.
“One hundred skilled jobs in world-class manufacturing and the return of large-calibre weapon production to UK soil for the first time in 20 years – this is what defence as an engine for growth looks like.”
Rheinmetall UK took over the site in autumn last year and has brought it into production in eight months.British workers were trained at the German defence manufacturer’s plant in Unterluss, Germany, before returning to Telford.
The firm is expected to grow its workforce as production increases and build partnerships with smaller British businesses.
Rheinmetall is already involved in the UK’s Boxer combat vehicle and Challenger 3 battle tank programmes.
Last week, General Sir Roly Walker warned that the country would need its troops and that public support would be essential if they were called upon to fight.
In a blunt address to around 700 soldiers at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, the Chief of the General Staff said Brits would themselves be asked to help defend the country and accept sacrifices to put defence and security first.
“Indeed, very soon, the political leaders of this country will start to have a frank conversation with the citizens of this country about just what is going on and where the risk lies,” he said.
The warning comes as the Government faces questions over when it will deliver a promised national conversation on defence, alongside a campaign to help households prepare for emergencies ranging from floods and droughts to armed conflict.
Andy Burnham inherited the commitment to a national conversation from Sir Keir Starmer, whose pledge was made more than 18 months ago. The household preparedness campaign has also yet to be launched.