Stretchy children's toys urgently recalled over asbestos concerns
Three stretchy toys have been recalled over fears the sand the products are filled with may be contaminated with asbestos.
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The HGL Stretchy Sand Monster Truck, Scrunchems Stretchies Sleepy Dino Toy and HGL Stretchy Sand Pig have been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).
Notices uploaded to the regulator’s website state the products could present a “risk to health” due to the fact they may have been contaminated with a “small quantity” of the banned substance.
All three toys are said to originate from China and are distributed by One For Fun Limited.
Asbestos causes mesothelioma, a cancer which usually starts in the layers of tissue that cover the lungs.
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Each notice advises owners of the three toys to stop using the products “immediately” and to keep them out of the reach of children.
The OPSS has set out instructions to follow when disposing of the toys.
It states if the toy is undamaged, owners should “place in a heavy-duty plastic bag, double tape it securely, label it clearly and store in a secure location out of the reach of children”.
If the toy is damaged, and the sand inside is accessible, users are advised to wear gloves and a mask to clean sites where the product was used using wet cloths.
Owners of the toys should then double bag the sand, gloves, mask and cloths.
“Keep children and other people away from areas where the sand has been used until the area has been cleaned,” the notices state.
The toys should be disposed of in general household waste or returned to a store specified by the retailer, it adds.
The toys have been withdrawn from the market and recalled from users by One For Fun Limited.
The Press Association has approached the distributor for comment.