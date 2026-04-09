Each notice advises owners of the three toys to stop using the products “immediately” and to keep them out of the reach of children. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Three stretchy toys have been recalled over fears the sand the products are filled with may be contaminated with asbestos.

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The HGL Stretchy Sand Monster Truck, Scrunchems Stretchies Sleepy Dino Toy and HGL Stretchy Sand Pig have been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS). Notices uploaded to the regulator’s website state the products could present a “risk to health” due to the fact they may have been contaminated with a “small quantity” of the banned substance. All three toys are said to originate from China and are distributed by One For Fun Limited. Asbestos causes mesothelioma, a cancer which usually starts in the layers of tissue that cover the lungs. Read More: Supermarket staple recalled over fears they may have been contaminated by mice at manufacturing site

Owners of the toys should then double bag the sand, gloves, mask and cloths. Picture: Alamy