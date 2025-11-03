Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has announced she is to undergo "another mastectomy this week".

The 35-year-old said the surgery was "not to treat a new cancer diagnosis" but came following an appointment with her "incredible" medical team, adding that she wanted to be "clear" and "open" with her followers.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video of her stroking her dog, the Welsh star said: "They're (the medical team) confident that, all going well, I can expect a straightforward recovery.

"Once I have healed I look forward to rejoining my Strictly family.

"Of course I'm going to miss not being there so much but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on. Thank you always for all the support."

Dowden revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 after finding a lump in April, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

Speaking with LBC just a few weeks ago, Ms Dowden shared her "mission" to get people to check their breasts "every month" and to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer.