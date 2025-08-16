'Police investigate Strictly Come Dancing' weeks before start of new series
The BBC has reportedly asked the police to investigate Strictly Come Dancing amid fresh allegations.
The Sun On Sunday reported the corporation has alerted the Metropolitan Police to new allegations about the hit dance competition show, the details of which it does not specify.
A BBC spokesperson said on Saturday it does not comment on police investigations.
This comes after reports in The Sun earlier this month alleged two Strictly cast members' drug use was discussed on the show, and that the corporation had appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation.
The scandal-hit programme was also the subject of a review in 2024, in which the BBC looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.
The corporation upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made - and introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare.
Those included the introduction of a chaperone who is present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.
EastEnders star James Borthwick was also suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on the set of the dance programme.
The allegations of cocaine use were reportedly made in a legal submission by law firm Russells in March on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans, who was dropped by the BBC after apologising for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly tour.
It is understood that the corporation often appoints external law firms to help it lead investigations.
A BBC spokesperson previously said: "We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us.
"We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further."
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.