Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The BBC has reportedly asked the police to investigate Strictly Come Dancing amid fresh allegations.

The Sun On Sunday reported the corporation has alerted the Metropolitan Police to new allegations about the hit dance competition show, the details of which it does not specify. A BBC spokesperson said on Saturday it does not comment on police investigations. This comes after reports in The Sun earlier this month alleged two Strictly cast members' drug use was discussed on the show, and that the corporation had appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation. The scandal-hit programme was also the subject of a review in 2024, in which the BBC looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington. Read More: Full Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up revealed

The full line-up for 2025 has now been revealed. Picture: BBC