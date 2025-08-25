An unnamed Strictly Come Dancing star has been arrested on suspicion of rape, the Met Police has confirmed.

“This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary and while the investigation is in its early stages we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us quoting 8479/22AUG.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “On Friday 22 August officers arrested a man in his 30s in east London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

He was detained on Friday after a “third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences”.

The man in his 30s was also trained over a separate alleged offence of "non-consensual intimate image abuse", otherwise known as revenge porn.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.

“The arrest follows a third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood the arrest is not related to the current production of Strictly Come Dancing, which is in the rehearsal stage and will return to screens in September.

A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

The arrest comes at a tumultuous time for Strictly, which has been hit by a string of scandals, including an investigation into alleged cocaine use by two of its stars.

The allegations of drug use were reportedly made in a legal submission by law firm Russells in March on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans, who was dropped by the BBC after apologising for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly tour.

EastEnders star James Borthwick was also suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on the set of the dance programme.

In 2024, Strictly was subject to a review in which the BBC looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

The corporation upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made - and introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare.

Those included the introduction of a chaperone who is present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

Dancer Graziano Di Prima also departed Strictly last year after he was accused of abusive behaviour towards his partner Zara McDermott.