Shirley Ballas said she "thought it was the end" before being saved by a makeup artist

Shirley Ballas attends the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture date: Monday October 21, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she "almost died" after choking on a fishbone moments before going on air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 65-year-old described thinking it "was the end" after she was saved by a makeup artist, half an hour before Saturday's show in Blackpool. She had been preparing backstage before going live to around seven million people from the iconic Ballroom Tower when the incident happened. Posting updates to social media afterwards, Ballas said she was feeling a "bit hoarse" but was recovering. Read more: 'I'll never feel safe again': Shirley Ballas opens up about six-year stalking hell Read more: Princess Diana's personal designer and Irish fashion icon Paul Costelloe dies

The head judge told followers about the ordeal following Saturday's show. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: "I choked on a fishbone. It got lodged in my throat and my wonderful Jane, who has been with me for nine years, did the Heimlich manoeuvre and we got the bone out. "Gratitude to Jane because I panicked. I really thought that was it, the end, amen. "But for 20 minutes there, it was lodged and I couldn’t breathe so it was terrifying. 'We'd have been a judge down tonight if it wasn't for her."

The Ballroom Tower in Blackpool. Picture: Alamy

The judge headed back to London following the show and updated her fans on how she was feeling by adding: "I'm a bit hoarse, but all is good." In another Instagram post, she said: "Almost didn't make it to the desk last night." Following the ordeal, Ballas has now vowed to learn the Heimlich manoeuvre, which involves someone performing abdominal thrusts to dislodge an object stuck in someone's airways.