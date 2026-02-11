Professional dancer Robin Windsor was 44 when he was found dead in a hotel room in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in February 2024

Robin Windsor poses during the "Here Come The Boys" photocall at London Palladium on May 25, 2021. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A Strictly Come Dancing star who was found dead in a hotel room left a note which said the way he was treated when he was dropped from the show “destroyed me”, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Professional dancer Robin Windsor was 44 when he was found dead in a hotel room in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in February 2024. In a note police found in the room, he wrote: “This all really started when I lost my job on Strictly and have been fighting it ever since,” coroner Dr Anton van Dellen told jurors at West London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday. The note continued: “The way they treated me destroyed me… it started me on the road I am still on.” The Latin and ballroom dancer joined Strictly in 2010 and danced with actresses Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden in four series until 2013. Read more: The Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken dies aged 72 as tributes paid to 'heartbeat' of band Read more: Margot Robbie reveals she was kicked out of Infernos nightclub in Clapham - but won't say what for

Lisa Riley and Robin Windsor attend a photocall ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour at NIA Arena on January 17, 2013. Picture: Steve Thorne/Getty Images

He could not perform in the 2014 series because of a back injury and was dropped in 2015, but still appeared in the Christmas special that year, dancing alongside TV presenter Alison Hammond. A written statement from Emmerdale actress Riley which was read to the court earlier said that Windsor’s “glow had gone” after he was cut from the professional dancers’ line-up. “It was from this moment, on to the time of his death, he kept slipping deeper and deeper into endless depression,” she said. “His glow had gone.” Riley was Windsor’s dance partner in the penultimate series he appeared on in 2012. “To say we hit it off was an understatement,” the actress said in the statement. “We were literally joined at the hip. “I had only just lost my mum in the July. I, myself, was in a very difficult place. Robin was my rock.” Riley said Windsor told her about times of “never feeling good enough” and “imposter syndrome”.

Robin Windsor attends the press night for "The Illusionists" at Shaftesbury Theatre on November 16, 2015. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

“One night he opened up, telling me of the horrific time he was molested by an old dance tutor and (he) felt his parents never really understood this,” she said. “Robin was and always has been very influenced by other men. “It became a standing joke that he fell in love after three days.” Riley said Windsor was insecure about his body and took steroids which, combined with alcohol, would put him in a bad place, and she added that he was “drowning in debts” and “frantically” spent on designer items he could not afford. “Money problems also played a part of his darker days,” she said. “He was drowning in debts which led to weekends I wouldn’t hear from him.” Summing up the evidence, Dr van Dellen read parts of a written statement by former X Factor star Marcus Collins, who said Windsor’s mental health deteriorated when he was released from his contract with Strictly.

Marcus Collins and Robin Windsor attend the Attitude Magazine Hot 100 party at Paramount Club on July 16, 2014. Picture: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

“The day that he was informed that he was no longer required for Strictly really broke his spirit,” Collins said. “I will never forget it as we were on holiday in New York and he was inconsolable. “Robin’s mental health was challenged almost constantly from this point and at times it altered his personality.” Actor Terry Gleed, who appeared alongside Windsor in a production of Aladdin at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in December 2023, said his co-star was “obsessed” with Strictly. He told the inquest that the dancer, who played the Genie in the pantomime, would sit on the sidelines watching footage of the current series of the show on his phone during rest time. “He was looking at his phone continuously, and I could feel he really wanted to be there… he missed it dearly,” Gleed told jurors. Choreographer Scott Coldwell, who worked with Windsor on a dance show with Strictly stars called Here Come The Boys, said Windsor told him several times that he was “desperate” to go back on the hit BBC show. In a written statement, Meaden said she last saw Windsor about a year before he died when they met for dinner, jurors previously heard.

Deborah Meaden attends the Robin Windsor The Final Act' at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 3, 2024 in London, England. Picture: Jordan Peck/Getty Images