Striking tube workers have requested railcards that include discounted amusement park entry in their list of demands as their industrial action causes transport disruption in London for a third straight day

Members of the the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are striking this week in disputes over pay and work hours.

According to the Telegraph, their demands also include two-for-one entry to amusement parks including Legoland.

The discount would be available to RMT members on a 'Priv' card, which gives card holders 75 per cent off all mainline train tickets outside London, and would include money-saving perks for Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures.

The Conservative's transport spokesperson at City Hall the union's spokesperson has slammed the demands: "The RMT has brought the capital to its knees to demand discounted theme park tickets and an extra day off a week," he continued.

"It's a joke – Londoners work hard for the things they want and if the RMT thinks they're going to hold the city to ransom for a go on the rollercoasters then they'll find out very quickly how little Londoners support them to do so."This crisis cannot go on – where is the Mayor, and where is his leadership at this crucial time for our city?"