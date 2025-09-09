Striking transport union has two-for-one entry to Legoland in list of demands
Striking tube workers have requested railcards that include discounted amusement park entry in their list of demands as their industrial action causes transport disruption in London for a third straight day
Members of the the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are striking this week in disputes over pay and work hours.
According to the Telegraph, their demands also include two-for-one entry to amusement parks including Legoland.
The discount would be available to RMT members on a 'Priv' card, which gives card holders 75 per cent off all mainline train tickets outside London, and would include money-saving perks for Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures.
The Conservative's transport spokesperson at City Hall the union's spokesperson has slammed the demands: "The RMT has brought the capital to its knees to demand discounted theme park tickets and an extra day off a week," he continued.
"It's a joke – Londoners work hard for the things they want and if the RMT thinks they're going to hold the city to ransom for a go on the rollercoasters then they'll find out very quickly how little Londoners support them to do so."This crisis cannot go on – where is the Mayor, and where is his leadership at this crucial time for our city?"
The card would also boasts offers of discounts at Cadbury World, the London Eye, guided tours of Buckingham Palace and a drag-themed party in Soho.
A RMT source told The Telegraph: "Travel concessions are varied on London Underground. And trips to Legoland don't form part of any negotiation. But if Legoland needs help with constructing their Lego Tube station display, we will put the call out to our members."
London commuters were once again plagued by transport chaos due to the strikes on Wednesday, as suspensions and closures were seen on most underground services.
Disruption began on Sunday as thousands of workers walked out over pay and working conditions, with no services operating before 8am or after 6pm.
The industrial action comes after Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) rejected Transport for London's 3.4 per cent pay offer.
The strike is set to continue all week, with few or no services running on the Tube between Monday and Thursday.
The RMT strike disrupts all Tube lines, including Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria, and Waterloo & City.
The Elizabeth line and Northern Line were back up and running on Tuesday, but were overwhelmed with people, with queues forming out of the station exits.
TfL also announced the Piccadilly line was running between Rayners Lane and Hammersmith and between Arnos Grove and Cockfosters only - with no service on the rest of the line.