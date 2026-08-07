Levy was allowed to commit his second murder while he remained a suspect in his first. Picture: Met Police

By Fraser Knight

A man who used the London transport network to carry out a seven-year campaign of sex attacks has been found guilty of murdering two women and raping a third, while he was on bail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simon Levy, 40, from Tottenham in north London has been convicted of murdering two women and raping a third, following a trial at the Old Bailey. The predator has a long history of offending and was able to continue his attacks while on bail and under investigation for a string of sexual assaults on the London transport network. He was allowed to commit his second murder while he remained a suspect in his first. The End Violence Against Women Coalition has said “serious questions must be asked” of all agencies involved, after police admitted the criminal justice “collectively failed”. Below is a full timeline of how Levy’s crimes were allowed to escalate: 2018 July 29 - Simon Levy sexually assaults a woman at an open party at Camden Market. August 26 - Levy sexually assaults a second woman, by penetration, at the Notting Hill Carnival. He met her while travelling to the area on the Underground.

Authorities first become aware of Levy when he sexually assaults a woman at an open party at Camden Market. Picture: Met Police

2021 September 30 - Simon Levy is convicted of the two sexual assaults and jailed. 2022 April 14 - Levy sexually assaults a prison officer while he is an inmate at HMP Brixton. 2023 October 24 - Out of prison on licence, Levy then sexually assaults a woman on the Jubilee Line. A report was made to British Transport Police (BTP) but after an unsuccessful attempt to identify him, the case was closed, until later allegations came to light.

Simon Levy sexually assaults multiple women on the Central Line in 2024. Picture: Met Police

2024 May - The Met Police receive a report of a rape in Battersea Park, which triggered Levy’s recall to prison. August - Levy is released from prison at the end of his sentence. In this month, he also takes possession of a TfL staff Oyster Card which was reported lost by a bus driver at the Notting Hill Carnival. This allows Levy to travel on TfL services for free. October 21 - Simon Levy sexually assaults two women on the Central Line. October 28 - Levy assaults another woman on the Central Line. November - British Transport Police arrest Simon Levy and he is released on police bail, with a condition not to board or travel on the Central Line. He is allowed to keep the stolen Oyster card. December 30- British Transport Police arrange an ID parade to formally identify him as the suspect. The force has admitted the delay in arranging this was unacceptable and blamed ‘incompetent’ investigating officers.

Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53 (left), who died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on March 17, and Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, on August 24 and pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: PA

2025 January 21 - Levy rapes woman Y - a sex worker - in a B&M car park in Tottenham, while on police bail. January 25 - The Metropolitan Police arrest woman Y for breach of a community order, which led to a safeguarding intervention. She had a broken collar bone and then reported the rape and told police she had been trafficked to the UK. March 16 - Simon Levy travels to Elephant and Castle, using the stolen Oyster card, where he meets Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, a sex worker, in Burgess Park. March 17 - Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 54, was found dead in the stairwell of a derelict building in Walworth, Southwark. A police investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination, which was unable to determine a cause of death. March 27 - Levy sexually assaults a woman on the Victoria Line. He’s still on police bail from BTP.

April 1 - Levy arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released under investigation while enquiries continued, including additional tests which remain ongoing to determine a cause of death. April 7 - Levy sexually assaults a woman on the Victoria Line, while he’s under investigation for murder by the Metropolitan Police and still on police bail as part of the BTP’s investigation. April 8 - Levy sexually assaults a woman on the Northern Line. April 26 - Levy sexually assaults a woman on the London Overground. May 1 - Levy sexually assaults another woman on the London Overground. May 29 - Levy sexually assaults another woman on the Jubilee Line. May - British Transport Police charge Levy in May 2025 with multiple sexual offences on the TfL network. Their application to remand him in custody is rejected at Highbury Magistrates Court and he is released on bail. The conditions were to not contact the victims and not to travel on TfL transport unless for a medical or legal appointment. June 1 - Simon Levy fails to attend his first crown court appearance. His lawyer tells the court he is unwell, which is accepted as a reason. No warrant is issued for his arrest. June - British Transport Police arrest Simon Levy again and charge him with sexual offences on the Tube network and breach of bail conditions. Their application to remand him is again rejected at Highbury Magistrates Court and he is released on bail with the same conditions. He is still allowed to keep the stolen Oyster card. August 11 - Simon Levy fails to attend another Crown Court appearance, relating to his sexual offences. The court again does not issue a warrant for his arrest.

August 24 - Sheryl Wilkins, 39, was found dead in the same B&M car park in Tottenham where Levy raped Woman Y earlier in the year. Levy was still on bail. September 4 - Simon Levy is arrested by the Metropolitan Police in connection with Sheryl Wilkin’s murder. He had the stolen Oyster card on him. September 7 - Simon Levy is charged with the murder of Sheryl Wilkins and the rape of Woman Y, as well as her intential suffocation and inflicting grievous bodily harm. November 25 - Levy is further charged with murder of Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo in March.

A screengrab from body-worn footage Levy's arrest in 2025. Picture: Met Police