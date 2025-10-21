Claire Throssell's sons Jack and Paul were killed in a house fire started by their father in October 2014, after he was granted access to the boys.

Keir Starmer Signals Major Child Protection Reform As He Meets With Campaigner Claire Throssell. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A mother whose two sons were killed by their father has welcomed a law change which will see parental rights more easily stripped from domestic abusers after she campaigned for the legislation.

Claire Throssell's sons Jack, 12, and Paul, nine, were killed in a house fire started by their father in October 2014, after he was granted access to the boys. Ms Throssell, from Penistone, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said the legal change - announced around the 11th anniversary of her sons' deaths - "will save so many children's lives". The inquest into the boys' deaths heard they had been lured to their father Darren Sykes's home with a new model train set, before he set fire to the building, also killing himself. He had been granted access to his children for five hours a week, despite Ms Throssell's evidence that he had previously threatened to kill them and himself. The Government has now said it will repeal a law under the Children Act 1989 which currently guides the Family Court to presume that contact with both parents is usually in the best interests of a child.

Ms Throssell, from Penistone, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said the legal change - announced around the 11th anniversary of her sons' deaths - "will save so many children's lives". Picture: Getty

The Ministry of Justice said while this current presumption can be overturned if there is evidence that a parent could put the child at risk of harm, removing this particular law completely should lead to quicker decisions to restrict the involvement of abusive parents. A report for the Domestic Abuse Commissioner's office, published earlier this month, found in many legal cases the presumption remained that parental contact - including unsupervised overnight contact - was still the right approach, even in cases where domestic abuse is present. It prompted commissioner Dame Nicole Jacobs to criticise "antiquated views" in the courts system which she said were contributing to decisions which put children in harm's way. She welcomed the Government's announcement was a "pivotal moment that will improve how domestic abuse is responded to within the Family Court and ensure children are properly heard, protected and supported", and said it is now up to ministers "to ensure this critical change is enacted as soon as possible". The Ministry of Justice has not given a timeframe for repealing the law, only that it will do so "when parliamentary time allows". Ms Throssell, who was made an MBE in 2020 for her tireless campaigning on behalf of children subjected to domestic abuse, said the change must come urgently. She said: "It needs to go through as soon as possible. Children can't wait. Whilst there's no change in place, children are still at risk of dying, children are still at risk of harm." She said she had been inspired by her love for her sons to keep fighting despite having been "in the darkest places" amidst her grief, and she now hopes "that they'd be proud" of her achievement. In an interview with the PA news agency, she said: "It doesn't feel like a victory or a win, but it does feel that there is a change coming in the country, and it will save so many children's lives. I have to take comfort from that. "I had a choice. I could have given in, given up, hated the world. It's easier to hate than to love, as we know at the moment, and I chose to harness their love and fight." Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid which has been campaigning on the issue for decades and has supported Ms Throssell in her fight, said repealing the law "has the potential to absolutely change the lives of survivors and child survivors of domestic abuse". But she said while the announcement is "brilliant", a key issue is also the training of judges.

The Ministry of Justice says it will repeal the law when parliamentary time allows. Picture: Alamy