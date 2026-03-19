Whitehall could be stripped of its power to postpone local elections if a peer’s bid is supported.

A proposal to take away the Government’s ability to delay town hall ballots is to be debated in the Lords as part of proposed changes to English local government.

Lord Pack, who put forward the proposal to curb ministers’ power, told the Press Association: “We need those safeguards because the holding of elections is so fundamental to democracy.”

The Government can currently postpone local elections by using secondary legislation known as an order.

In February, it used an order to postpone 30 polls as part of a wider reorganisation of councils in England.

Four county council polls in Norfolk, Suffolk, East Sussex and West Sussex, and a unitary authority poll in Thurrock, Essex, would have been postponed for two years in a row.

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