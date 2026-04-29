A thrombectomy, a treatment for stroke that can save a person's life, must be carried out in the first 24 hours after a stroke

A thrombectomy is a treatment for stroke that removes a blood clot from a blocked blood vessel in the brain. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Thousands of stroke victims have been denied the chance to get a life-altering treatment, a charity has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Stroke Association said that patients face “stark inequalities” as to whether or not they are given a thrombectomy – a treatment for stroke that removes a blood clot from a blocked blood vessel in the brain. Getting the treatment in the hours after stroke symptoms start can save a person’s life or reduce the risk of life-long disability as it reduces brain damage caused by a clot. Analysis from the Stroke Association suggests that in the three months from October to December last year, 1,222 patients missed out on a thrombectomy, which must be carried out in the first 24 hours after stroke. The charity said that some parts of the country do not have access to 24/7 thrombectomy services, leading to disparities for patients. Read more: Obesity playing 'driving role' in rising cancer rates among under-50s, study warns Read more: Recall of common antidepressant after wrong medicine found in pack

Stroke campaigner Phil Woodford at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stroke Association

NHS plans from 2019 set out ambitions to expand thrombectomy from 1% to 10% of stroke patients, saying the move would lead 1,600 more people to be independent after their stroke each year. But the Stroke Association said that the target has not been met. The charity said that data from the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme, which covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland, found that just 4.8% of stroke patients had a thrombectomy between October and December 2025. Funding was made available to try to prepare services for 24/7 care. But the charity said that of the 24 specialist neuroscience centres across England, only 17 currently deliver a thrombectomy regardless of the day or time.

Dan Hurst described how a serious head injury sustained while on a football holiday in Ibiza left him on a stroke ward for four months. Picture: Alamy

Professor Deb Lowe, medical director for the Stroke Association, said: “There are a multitude of reasons given as to why thrombectomy is still subject to stark inequalities which mean some stroke patients are left facing a life of disability when others are not. “Gaps in the stroke workforce are a major factor here as is targeted funding, prioritisation by commissioners and hospital leaders, as well as timing delays due to ambulance response times or hospital handovers. “There are thousands of stroke survivors in the UK who could be living very different lives from the realities they now face if they had received a thrombectomy. “They could potentially work, live independently, easily hold a conversation, and simply enjoy a sense of normality. Instead, they may not be able to even leave the house without help. “We can – and must – do better, so the 240 people who survive stroke every day have the chance to live well.”

Analysis from the Stroke Association suggests that in the three months from October to December last year, 1,222 patients missed out on a thrombectomy. Picture: Alamy