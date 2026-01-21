This is rupture, not transition, as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney aptly put it. Europe has to be honest about what rupture means: faster, more disruptive change than we planned for, and far less room for business-as-usual. It also means recognising that appeasement is not a viable strategy and is instead an invitation to be pressured again and again.

In the short term, the priority is clear. The UK and Europe must respond in a unified and forceful way. Without a strong Europe, we will be continuously pushed around, forced into reactive decisions, and left paying the price in higher costs and weaker security. Together, Europe is a major economic power, able to influence global events and shape international rules. Divided, we undermine our leverage and bargaining power and condemn ourselves to being rule takers.

But working more closely as a European bloc will not be enough on its own. We also need a new economic playbook and a serious strategy to reduce risky dependencies, including on the US, starting with energy but also seriously exploring the tech and finance sectors.

Europe has already proved it can decouple quickly when it has to. After 2022, the EU cut Russian gas imports dramatically, from 40 per cent to around 11 per cent. The UK ended Russian gas imports at the end of 2022. But this was achieved in part by increasing US gas imports. Swapping one unstable autocrat for another meant trading dependence on Russia for dependence on the US. Diversifying fossil supply may shift the risk around, but it does not remove it.

The gas shock was not just an energy story; it was a cost-of-living shock. When gas prices spiked, household bills rose, food prices followed, and inflation surged.

The solution is to speed up the transition to homegrown renewables and the electrification of transport and heating. This is the only route to both security and affordability.

But this will not be achieved by relying on private finance and the market alone. We need a new macroeconomic toolkit for a world of shocks: a muscular industrial strategy, more public investment and public ownership, coordinated central banks and indeed a strategy of ‘variable geometry’ with other nations as laid out by Carney. Strategic investment should not be strangled by outdated fiscal rules. Done right, this cuts exposure, reduces inflation risk, and builds industrial capacity in wind, solar, batteries and grids.

Rupture is here, whether we like it or not. The answer is more Europe, not less. More coordination, more solidarity, and more capacity to act at speed.

Sebastian Mang is Programme Lead for European economic policy at the New Economics Foundation.

