US Open defending champion Aryna Sabalenka briefly stopped play over the smell of canabis wafting over her match

Aryna Sabalenka in action against Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan on Day 6 of the US Open. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

World number one Aryna Sabalenka called a halt to her third-round match at the US Open after complaining about the “strong” smell of marijuana.

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The two-time defending champion was leading in her first set against Kamilla Rakhimova on Louis Armstrong Stadium when she stopped abruptly, spoke to her team, and approached the umpire. “Someone is smoking weed,” Sabalenka told umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore. “Would you mind to… because it’s so strong.” Asderaki-Moore then spoke to an official via radio and turned to someone else behind her, making a smoking gesture with her fingers, before play continued. This is not the first report of the smell of weed permeating the US Open location, Flushing Meadows in Queens. However, it has broadly been confined to the outside courts. Read more: British singles interest at US Open ends as Fran Jones falls to Iva Jovic Read more: Carlos Alcaraz continues injury comeback to book third-round spot of US Open despite slow start

Aryna Sabalenka paused her match against Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan in the third round the US Open. Picture: Cal Sport Media via AP Images

Smoking of any kind is prohibited on the site itself, but the US Open is located next to Corona Park. Cannabis is legal to smoke in public outdoor spaces in New York State. The United States Tennis Association has been approached for comment. Sabalenka, who went on to win the match 6-3 6-4, said afterwards: “I was, like, ‘Guys, you can do whatever, you can smoke whatever, you can relax as much as you can, but please, do not do it around the tennis courts’." The world number one said: “It’s a bit tricky to handle that smell while you’re trying to compete at your best. I felt like I have to tell the umpire, maybe, like, they can see the person smoking so he can do it somewhere else. “Also, because it was a bit windy, I don’t know if it was, like, coming from the crowd or was from the outside because the wind blows it into the stadium. “I don’t know. I just hope they’re going to be a bit more aware of that stuff. “Maybe (the match) is too fast so they want to slow down a little bit, so who knows? I don’t know the effect from it.” Sabalenka was then mischievously asked how much of a high she was on after the match. “High? The level? Now I can only hear the weed stuff,” she replied. “If they’re gonna keep smoking, I might get high!”

A general view above Arthur Ashe Stadium during a Women's Doubles match on Day Six of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Getty