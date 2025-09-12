Waves whipped up by wind during a storm in New Brighton. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Strong winds are set to batter most of England and Wales on Sunday but the yellow warning weather is not expected to become a named storm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Most of England and Wales will feel 45 to 55mph gusts and exposed locations could see these reach 70mph, the Met Office said. A yellow wind warning will run from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday and was expanded on Friday morning to include most of England and Wales, except the north of the Lake District and far north-east. The warning predicts transport delays and that large waves will affect coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible. Read more: Winds of up to 80mph to batter UK this weekend as Met Office issues yellow weather warning Read more: Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia

Storm Callum causes huge waves to crash across trains as they travel along the seafront at Dawlish, Devon, UK. Picture: Alamy

Sunny spells and scattered showers - some blustery and thundery - are expected to move across the UK on Saturday, before the west and south-westerly winds hit. It will be a chilly night in the far north with possible grass frosts and fog in Scottish glens as well as sheltered Lake District and North Pennines valleys, meteorologists predict. Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said on Friday morning: "There is no intention to name it, as of now. "Obviously we are in meteorological autumn now, it's the sort of weather that we do expect at this time of year. "So it's nothing unusual, particularly - perhaps it's just the contrast with the weather that we have enjoyed over most of the summer."

The showery theme continues this evening in the west



However, some clear periods will develop further east 🌃 pic.twitter.com/PbGQQvYcBd — Met Office (@metoffice) September 12, 2025