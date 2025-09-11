One in five households struggled to pay water bill. Picture: Alamy

Almost one in five households struggled to pay their water bill in the last year, Citizens Advice has said.

The advisory service found more than a fifth (21%) of those who struggled to pay found themselves falling into debt with their supplier. The survey, taken at the beginning of August, and following the largest single-year increase in household water charges since privatisation of the industry, found that more than two fifths (42%) of those finding it hard to keep pace with their bills had been forced to cut back on groceries and energy as a result. Over a third of those struggling (35%) were rationing water, including by cutting showers, toilet flushes and clothes washing. The hike in charges, announced in January, increased the average household water and sewerage bill from under £500 to more than £600 a year. However, households have been hit particularly hard since April with an average hike of £86 or 20% front-loaded into the coming year, with smaller percentage increases in each of the next four years. Read more: Household complaints to water watchdog soar to highest level in nine years Read more: Anglian and South West Water to pay out £86m over wastewater spills

Factoring in inflation, which is added to bills each year, the 2025-26 increase in the average bill is £123, or 26%. In return, the sector has pledged to deliver a record five-year package of investment to improve services and clean up rivers, streams and seas. However Citizens Advice found that higher bills since April kick-started problems for a third (31%) of those facing difficulties. The charity said that although there were benefits to being cautious with water use, it was concerned about the water rationing it had uncovered. Three quarters (75%) of those cutting their water use due to difficulties affording it were reducing bathing or showering, while 63% were limiting toilet flushes and 77% washed their clothes less often. Citizens Advice is calling for a single social tariff for households on the lowest incomes, describing existing social tariffs as a “postcode lottery”, with each water provider having different rules on who qualifies for help. Just 16% of consumers said their water provider had told them about ways to reduce their bills since April, rising to 18% among low-income households and 30% among those who say they can rarely or never afford their bills.

