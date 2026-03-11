Iranian hackers have claimed responsibilty for a huge cyber attack on a US health tech firm. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A Iranian-linked group of hackers have claimed responsibility for a huge cyber attack on a US medical technology company which has left thousands of its employees across the globe unable to work.

Stryker's global IT systems were reportedly targeted by an Iranian-linked hacker group on Wednesday. The multinational firm makes a variety of hospital equipment, including defibrillators to ambulance cots, and serves over 150 million patients. The attack has reportedly affected the company's operations stretching across Europe, Asia, and the US. "We are experiencing a severe, global disruption impacting all Stryker laptops and systems that connect to our network," Stryker said in a message to staff based in Cork, Ireland. In an update sent to workers in Asia, the firm wrote: "At this time, the root cause has not yet been identified. We are actively engaged with Microsoft and treating this a critical, enterprise-wide incident." Read more: Trade disruption from Iran war ‘not good for the British economy’, Reeves says Redad more: Iran claims new Supreme Leader 'safe and sound' despite growing reports he was wounded in strikes

In a message to customers, the company said on its website: “Stryker is experiencing a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyber attack. We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. “Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems. “Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners. We are committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more.” Iranian-linked hacking group Handala has since taken credit for the attack. It said the move was a direct retaliation “for the brutal attack on the Minab school and in response to ongoing cyber assaults against the infrastructure of the Axis of Resistance.”

The primary school targeted in the attacks bombed twice, 40 minutes apart in Iran. Picture: Getty