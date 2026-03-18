Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg arriving at court for his sentencing in January 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been arrested for allegedly breaching a non-harassment order in place against his ex-wife.

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The 33-year-old is banned from approaching or contacting his estranged partner Gillian Smith for five years after he pleaded guilty to a charge under the Domestic Abuse Act. He was reportedly arrested last month on suspicion of breaching this order but was later released without charge. Hogg admitted to abusing his former wife by shouting and swearing at her, tracking her movements and bombarding her with distressing text messages. Read more: Iran women’s football team return home after asylum drama - but two players stay behind in Australia Read more: Man arrested after 'climbing into enclosure' of viral Moo Deng pygmy hippo at Thai zoo

Hogg during the Challenge Cup match between Montpellier and Connacht on January 11, 2026. Picture: Alamy

He was sentenced to a community payback order with one year of supervision when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court last January and was also banned from approaching or contacting his former spouse for five years. The order allows him to contact Ms Smith about their children, but the latest accusation is believed to have been related to personal matters. The Scottish Sun quoted a source as saying: "A red flag appeared on his passport as he flew into Manchester Airport from France and he was collared by police. "He was ordered to report to the station in Hawick. He was arrested and interviewed, but there wasn’t enough to charge him. "He is allowed to message Gillian over an app to discuss only the kids but once again, he's given an inch and takes a mile."

Hogg is former captain of Scotland. Picture: Alamy