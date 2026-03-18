Stuart Hogg arrested over suspected breach of non-harassment order against ex-wife
Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been arrested for allegedly breaching a non-harassment order in place against his ex-wife.
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The 33-year-old is banned from approaching or contacting his estranged partner Gillian Smith for five years after he pleaded guilty to a charge under the Domestic Abuse Act.
He was reportedly arrested last month on suspicion of breaching this order but was later released without charge.
Hogg admitted to abusing his former wife by shouting and swearing at her, tracking her movements and bombarding her with distressing text messages.
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He was sentenced to a community payback order with one year of supervision when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court last January and was also banned from approaching or contacting his former spouse for five years.
The order allows him to contact Ms Smith about their children, but the latest accusation is believed to have been related to personal matters.
The Scottish Sun quoted a source as saying: "A red flag appeared on his passport as he flew into Manchester Airport from France and he was collared by police.
"He was ordered to report to the station in Hawick. He was arrested and interviewed, but there wasn’t enough to charge him.
"He is allowed to message Gillian over an app to discuss only the kids but once again, he's given an inch and takes a mile."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 33-year-old man was arrested in the Hawick area on Thursday February 12, 2026 in connection with a report of a breach of a non-harassment order. He was released without charge."
Earlier this month, Hogg, who now plays for French side Montpellier, played for his country over 100 times but was stripped of his MBE awarded to him in 2024 for his services to rugby.
An official royal notice stated: "The King has directed that the appointment of Stuart William Hogg to be a Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 30 December 2023, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."
At the 2024 hearing, Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that Hogg had berated Ms Smith her for "not being fun" after going on drinking binges with his colleagues.
He once sent over 200 text messages to her in the space of a few hours.