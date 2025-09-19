A “predator” paedophile has been jailed for 14 years for child sex offences against 39 young girls.

Unemployed Stuart Latham, 22, raped one youngster aged 12 and targeted hundreds of others through “catfishing” – creating a fake online persona, posing as 14-year-old “Josh” on Snapchat.

He preyed on girls, sometimes offering £200 for “nude” images or persuading others to send indecent images and videos then threatened to reveal them online if they did not do as he wished, Preston Crown Court heard.

Latham physically abused two youngsters and committed dozens of offences online against the other 37, the court heard – all aged between 12 and 15, who lived across the UK.

The defendant, who made no reaction as he was jailed, watched by two of his victims from the public gallery, amassed around 4,000 indecent images, many from blackmailing his victims.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to rape, blackmail and multiple counts of engaging in sexual communications, causing or engaging in sexual activity with a child, making and distributing indecent photographs and possessing extreme pornography.

All the offences were committed between 2023 and 2024.

Read more: Elderly British couple detained by Taliban reunite with family after seven-month ordeal

Read more: Gunman on the loose after two men found shot in car - as murder investigation underway