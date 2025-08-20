A police officer who had sex with a burglary victim while on duty - and was referred to as "PC Predator" by her - has been jailed.

Stuart Trentham, 41, was jailed for 18 months on Wednesday by the same judge who sent him to prison for nine months earlier this year for an "almost identical" offence.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Trentham was a South Yorkshire Police officer who responded to a report of burglary in 2020, during the pandemic lockdown.

Prosecutor Joseph Bell said the officer began to exchange increasingly "flirtatious and sexualised" messages with the woman complainant.

Mr Bell said they then had consensual sex when Trentham attended at her house.

But the prosecutor said the woman "saved his number on her mobile phone as Pc Predator".

Mr Bell said the woman's friend encouraged her to report the matter to the police at the time but she was worried about alienating her local police.

He said it was only after she saw a documentary about the Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard in 2021, that she decided to make a complaint.

He said she was finally prompted by the publicity which surrounded Trentham's jailing for nine months in February for sending inappropriate messages to a vulnerable woman after she reported that sexual images of her had been posted on the internet without her consent in 2022.