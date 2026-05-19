Georgina Owen's family noticed she hadn't taken her B12 supplements for six months before she died

Georgina Owen followed a vegan diet for three years but took her own life in the midst of a delusional episode linked to B12 deficiency. Picture: JustGiving

By Georgia Bell

A student took her own life after suffering from “delusions” brought on by her vegan diet, a coroner has ruled.

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The coroner determined that, on the balance of probabilities, Georgina's B12 deficiency caused by her vegan diet contributed to her death. Georgina ended her life after her family realised she had not been taking her B12 supplements for at least six months. Her family planned for her to receive mental health support for what they believed was anxiety and intended to take her back to Wales to continue her studies.