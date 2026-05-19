Vegan student, 21, took her own life after suffering from ‘delusions caused by vitamin deficiency’
Georgina Owen's family noticed she hadn't taken her B12 supplements for six months before she died
A student took her own life after suffering from “delusions” brought on by her vegan diet, a coroner has ruled.
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Georgina Owen had observed a vegan lifestyle for three years before her death in September 2019.
According to an inquest, the 21-year-old began suffering from a B12 deficiency, which can lead to psychosis and paranoia.
Georgina had been showing “unusually erratic behaviour” according to Elizabeth Gray, area coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
A “deterioration” in her mental health was also detailed in her personal diaries, before she was found dead at her Essex home.
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The coroner determined that, on the balance of probabilities, Georgina's B12 deficiency caused by her vegan diet contributed to her death.
Georgina ended her life after her family realised she had not been taking her B12 supplements for at least six months.
Her family planned for her to receive mental health support for what they believed was anxiety and intended to take her back to Wales to continue her studies.
But she was discovered hanged that day at home and sadly died two days later in hospital, the inquest confirmed.
B12 can be found in meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, and the average adult needs around 1.5 micrograms of the vitamin a day.
Those who do not consume animal products are advised to supplement to avoid deficiencies.
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