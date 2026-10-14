Zack Coughlan admits responsibility for the attack but says he had lost his self control at the time.

By Ella Bennett

A university student who allegedly stabbed his housemate 30 times to death appeared “incredibly shocked” when police later attended the scene, a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zack Coughlan, 23, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murdering Jamie Collins, 21, in the garden of their home in Filton, south Gloucestershire. Bristol Crown Court previously heard how Coughlan dressed all in black and wore a mask and gloves to ambush Mr Collins as the robotics student returned from UWE Bristol shortly before 6pm on April 8. Mr Collins, originally from Swansea, south Wales, allegedly sustained 30 stab wounds in the incident and died from his injuries. Jurors have been told that Coughlan admits responsibility for the attack but says he had lost his self control at the time. Read more: Hundreds more prisoners walk out of jail in second wave of Labour’s early release scheme Read more: UK-based ringleader behind monkey torture network jailed for just 39 months as judge calls for harsher sentences on animal cruelty

Jamie Collins was killed by his housemate Zack Coughlan. Picture: Family handout

The court heard how Coughlan purchased the home on Cleve Road, Filton, and lived in it with Mr Collins and fellow student Charlie Latimer. On Wednesday, a video of a police interview Mr Latimer gave on the evening of April 9 was played to the court. Mr Latimer described returning home from the supermarket at about 7pm the previous day and later noticing that the gate at the end of the garden was open. He went to bed but awoke at about 1am and was unable to get back to sleep, then heard a noise from Coughlan at about 2am. Then he heard “quite loud banging” on the door, which he assumed was Coughlan trying to wake him up. “I got to the kitchen,” Mr Latimer said. “I opened the back door and I could see some people in the back. This was the police. “I could see that there was a body on the floor and around three or four people around them. They told me to stand back.”

CCTV footage showed the attack . Picture: Avon and Somerset police

Mr Latimer said the police initially asked him about “James” but this had not registered in his brain as Mr Collins, who was known as “Jam” to his friends. Police officers escorted Mr Latimer and Coughlan out of the property and to the bus stop outside, where they were then put into separate police cars. In the interview, Mr Latimer described looking at Coughlan and said: “I could see he was incredibly shocked.” Mr Latimer said the three friends were studying the same robotics course and spent time together shopping, cooking for each other, and having board game and movie nights as well as playing video games. He said Mr Collins was “very left-wing but not really the type to argue with someone over that”. In October or November last year, Mr Collins and Coughlan had a “slight” disagreement over rent, Mr Latimer said. “Jam thought we were paying too much,” he told police.

“Zack is very mature. He likes to keep things very civil. If there’s a problem, he likes to talk about it. He decided we just wouldn’t have to pay rent living there. “Zack had realised Jam was being a bit, not hostile, but he was stand offish. He didn’t want to hang out with Zack. “Zack realised and had a conversation. Jam told him he thought it was a bit of an insult that we had to pay so much as friends, to live in a friend’s house.” Mr Latimer said they had been paying £650 per month but this was reduced to £500, then they only contributed to the household bills. He described Coughlan as an “extroverted” person, with “lots of confidence”, who liked to organise movie nights and ran a Dungeons & Dragons – a fantasy game – campaign.

During cross-examination by Dan Pawson-Pounds KC, representing Coughlan, Mr Latimer said that Mr Collins could “possibly” be described as having communist views. He agreed that Mr Collins criticised large multi-national corporations and individuals with high levels of wealth, as well as landlords. Mr Latimer said Mr Collins was planning to move out of the house and return to Wales when his studies had finished. On Tuesday, jurors watched CCTV footage of the fatal incident – captured on a motion-activated camera installed at the house – and of Coughlan disposing of blood-stained clothing afterwards.