Harper Dennis, 19, was found not guilty of murder over the attack that occurred in February

Police search near the crime scene at the campus of De Montfort University in Leicester. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

By Sophie Clark

A teenager who stabbed his former friend through the heart near a university campus after they fell out over a fake Rolex watch has been found guilty of manslaughter.

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Harper Dennis, 19, stabbed cybersecurity student Khaleed Oladipo, 20, five times on February 3 this year. Oladipo died in hospital that night. The attack, which took place on Oxford Street near De Montfort University’s Innovation Centre in Leicester was captured on dashcam footage. A jury at Leicester Crown Court found Dennis guilty of manslaughter, having an offensive weapon and failing to provide the Pin to his phone. The jury did not find him guilty of murder. Read more: Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after De Montfort University student dies from stabbing in Leicester Read more: LIVE updates: Murder probe in Leicester as De Montfort University student dies in stabbing

Plastic sheeting left at the crime scene at the campus of De Montfort University in Leicester. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Prosecutor Jane Osborne KC told the jury Dennis killed Mr Oladipo - whom he made friends with through online gaming - because of a “perceived debt”. Mr Oladipo was on his way home before the attack to watch Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea. He was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time of the attack, who heard him say “Why did you come up to me and stab me?” Dennis made two calls to Mr Oladipo’s girlfriend Shekeizah Fowler-Palmer on Christmas Day last year and said her boyfriend was a “bad guy”. In his evidence, Dennis told the court he feared for his life and was acting in self-defence when Mr Oladipo approached him with a knife. He said he did not know he had stabbed Mr Oladipo during their fight and he was “shocked” when he was arrested on suspicion of murder at his accommodation later that evening.

Khaleed Oladipo at De Montfort University is remembered as "an extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend". Picture: Leicestershire Police