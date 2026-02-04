Former Office for Students director John Blake claims that reforms to the system are "inevitable"

Student loans are 'doomed' and could be replaced by a graduate tax, a former higher education regulator has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The current student loans system is "doomed" and could be replaced by a tax to protect taxpayers, a former Office for Students director has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Blake, who stood down last month as a director of fair access at the Office for Students, says that the system being reformed is "inevitable". Picture: Office for Students

Mr Blake criticised the Government for ignoring graduates speaking out about their mounting debts, and influencers who have compared the system to predatory "payday loans". Calls to reform the system have intensified in recent weeks, including from personal finance expert Martin Lewis, who has called student loans "misunderstood". Mr Lewis has also criticised both the Labour and Conservative governments' decisions to freeze the salary threshold for repayments, calling them a "deliberate fiscal drag". Mr Blake told The Times: “The English student loan system is doomed. Not because it’s a bad deal — on paper, it’s remarkably generous. But those who built it did not factor in what it would feel like once the repayments started ramping up.