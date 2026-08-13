The Skills Minister has warned making changes to student loan repayments "costs a lot of money" as she was quizzed about the price of going to university on A-Level results day.

The number of UK school leavers accepted on to degree courses has risen to a record high this year, Ucas figures show.

A total of 262,820 UK 18-year-olds have gained a place at university or college – up 3% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

Yesterday, the Conservatives called for Andy Burnham to cap student loan interest at inflation as measured by the UK Retail Price Index (RPI). Kemi Badenoch announced this police, arguing that it would save graduates tens of thousands of pounds. The Tories have also said they would scrap university courses that leave graduates “saddled with debt and with no job prospects” and reinvest savings in more apprenticeships.

On Thursday morning, Nick Ferrari asked Baroness Jacqui Smith about the Conservative Party’s suggestion.

She responded: "Anybody who's going to University now on what we call the Plan 5 system, these repayments are already capped at the rate of inflation. It's for those in Plan 2 loans, so in their late 20s and 30s. We know that interest rate is a concern.

"That's why we've already capped it at 6% for this, for this coming year. And of course, we will want to look at the ways in which we can support people in those repayments.

However, she admitted: "I have to say, it costs a lot of money. We have to make decisions about how we're going to spend that money.

"I want for us to be able to invest, as we are, more in technical education and in apprenticeships, and we've already done that.

"But as Lucy Powell has already said, we will of course look really carefully at this to make sure that people who are repaying their student finance are able to do that in a manageable way."