Dame Meg Hillier says Labour must avoid creating a "crisis for the future" by burdening Brits in the 20s and 30s with piles of debt

MP Dame Meg Hillier speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Britain risks creating more "intergenerational unfairness" between young and old if it doesn't get fixing the student loan system right, a top MP has told LBC.

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Dame Meg Hillier says Labour must avoid creating a "crisis for the future" by burdening Brits in the 20s and 30s with piles of debt. She warned that generation may risk becoming poorer in old age, despite pensioner poverty declining in recent years. It comes as the Treasury committee published initial results from their survey about student loans, which saw more than 50,000 people respond. The survey, which will inform the committees ongoing parliamentary inquiry into student loans, revealed half of those respondents saying they wouldn't take out such a loan again if they could take the decision now. Read More: 'Huge relief': At least 22,000 students awarded loans by mistake given payment reprieve Read More: Nine universities initiate legal action over student loan error dispute

A University of Oxford graduation ceremony. Picture: Alamy

LBC has spoken with campaigners who say the system is broken, and sailing generations with huge amounts of debt many may never pay off. Dame Meg said it was "naive" for ministers to think that youngsters would be able to navigate the loans system and repayments when they were being told to go to university at 18. And she said that a lack of pension savings, a crisis in housing, and student loans, means they risk creating a crisis for the younger generation. She told us: "I think there needs to be some serious national discussion about how we're paying for people to have further education. If you've got teachers who will never pay it off, for example, and we've got a huge shortage of, say, physics teachers for a start, and they're never going to pay it off.